Pop's Italian Beef and SausageItalian beef and sausage sandwiches, gyros, burgers, hot dogs, chicken
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$577K - $1.2M
- Units as of 2022
-
16 6.7% over 3 years
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is a restaurant that serves Italian burgers, hot dogs, salads, and other dishes. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage was established by Frank Radochonski, a man who has been working in the restaurant industry since he was a teenager.
The original Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage store opened in Palos Heights, Illinois, in 1980. Back then, Frank and his family members were the only employees. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage experienced enough success to begin franchising in 2009. After that, it eventually grew and opened several locations in the Midwest United States. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is seeking to add more franchises in this area to its team.
Why You May Want to Start a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchises are expected to attempt to bring smiles to customers' faces, as well as a sense of fullness to their bellies. On a typical day, a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise begins slicing and grilling the beef in the morning and prepares various other sandwich toppings. Then, the restaurant is ready to open around 11 A.M., just in time for the lunch rush.
Opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise a Good Choice?
During a typical week, each Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage location sells many pounds of beef, as well as several gallons of handcrafted hot giardiniera. Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage’s 100% beef hot dogs may be a one-of-a-kind blend. It took several months to perfect the recipe that may only be available at Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage. Before being served, Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage grilled chicken may be marinated, tenderized, then charbroiled to ensure that it is both tender and flavorful.
To be part of Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage’s set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise
As you decide if opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, location finding, research, and construction.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage franchise.
Company Overview
About Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
- Founded
- 1980
- Parent Company
- Pop's Franchise Systems LLC
- Leadership
- Frank Radochonski, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7153 W. 127th St.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $577,200 - $1,228,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 150 hours
- Classroom Training
- 10 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
