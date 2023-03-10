Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$577K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
16 6.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is a restaurant that serves Italian burgers, hot dogs, salads, and other dishes. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage was established by Frank Radochonski, a man who has been working in the restaurant industry since he was a teenager.

The original Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage store opened in Palos Heights, Illinois, in 1980. Back then, Frank and his family members were the only employees. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage experienced enough success to begin franchising in 2009. After that, it eventually grew and opened several locations in the Midwest United States. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is seeking to add more franchises in this area to its team.

Why You May Want to Start a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise

Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchises are expected to attempt to bring smiles to customers' faces, as well as a sense of fullness to their bellies. On a typical day, a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise begins slicing and grilling the beef in the morning and prepares various other sandwich toppings. Then, the restaurant is ready to open around 11 A.M., just in time for the lunch rush.

Opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise a Good Choice?

During a typical week, each Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage location sells many pounds of beef, as well as several gallons of handcrafted hot giardiniera. Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage’s 100% beef hot dogs may be a one-of-a-kind blend. It took several months to perfect the recipe that may only be available at Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage. Before being served, Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage grilled chicken may be marinated, tenderized, then charbroiled to ensure that it is both tender and flavorful.

To be part of Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, location finding, research, and construction.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Pop's Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Frank Radochonski, CEO
Corporate Address
7153 W. 127th St.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$577,200 - $1,228,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
150 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage.

McAlister's Deli

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
Ranked #40
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

AKT

Dance cardio and strength fitness studios
Request Info

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches
Ranked #27
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing