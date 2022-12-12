PottyPro

Pet waste management
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$9K - $77K
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About PottyPro

Industry Pets
Related Categories Pet Waste Removal
Founded 2008
Leadership Patrick Kelly, Founder
Corporate Address 12101 7th Ave.
Millersport, OH 43046
Social Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a PottyPro franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$5,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$9,000 - $77,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
11%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing PottyPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1-2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to PottyPro.

Pet Supplies Plus

description
Pet food and supplies, bathing/grooming services

Pet Supplies Plus

description
Pet food and supplies, bathing/grooming services

Central Bark

description
Dog daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and retail

Challenge Island

description
Educational enrichment programs

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

20 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

The first-ever Chick-fil-A opened in 1967 in Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. A chicken sandwich sold for 59 cents and the restaurant was only 384 square feet — roughly the size of a two-car garage.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

A D.C. Federal Court Declined to Rule on a Challenge to the Joint Employer Rule. Here's What This Update Means for the Franchise Industry.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has postponed hearing a case on the National Labor Relations Board's expanded Joint Employer Rule. The court will wait for a Texas federal court to rule first.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Own a Franchise in the Billion-Dollar eSports Industry!

Learn how to get involved in the exciting and lucrative eSports community. XP League is the premier coach-led youth esports league and first-to-market youth esports franchise in North America with 50+ locations spanning across the US and Canada.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Location Matters — How to Select the Right Place For Your Business to Succeed

An inferior location may be less expensive in the short term, but will cost more in marketing costs and when it's time to sell. Franchisors offer real estate knowledge and relationships to help their franchisees get the best possible location at the best possible price, giving them the best possible start.

By Dan Rowe
Franchise

Put Your Design Skills to Work with a Decorating Den Interiors Franchise!

Discover the top benefits of owning a Decorating Den Interiors franchise, from extensive supplier access and supportive community to low overhead costs, perfect for creative entrepreneurs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

This Franchise Type is the Perfect Blend of Flexibility and Profitability for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Explore mobile franchising: a flexible, cost-effective business model offering diverse opportunities across industries with potential for high growth and direct customer engagement.

By Adam Povlitz
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing