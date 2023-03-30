The name says it all: Pretzelmaker makes pretzels. In 1991, the first Pretzelmaker outlet opened under the name "Pretzelvania," but this soon changed to the name we are familiar with when it started franchising in 1992. Now, locations may tempt hungry mall-goers with the promise of soft pretzels and more. A customer may find innovative snacks, a delicious menu, drinks, and dipping sauces in a snack bar setting.

Since beginning to franchise, Pretzelmaker has opened many locations in the United States, Canada, and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a Pretzelmaker Franchise

Opening a Pretzelmaker franchise may be an opportunity for an ambitious, hard-working franchisee who has plans for the future. Whether you want to be a single or multi-unit franchisee, the ideal Pretzelmaker franchisee is willing to take a leap of faith. A potential franchisee should want to be their own boss and work hard to achieve their goals.

No specific food service qualifications are needed to open a Pretzelmaker franchise, but you may want to have an appetite for pretzels and be able to make them. Though Prezetlmaker isn't the only soft pretzel snack stand in the industry, it may have an advantage of being one of the first companies to offer soft pretzel bites. Pretzelmaker franchises are expected to bake their pretzels daily.

What Might Make a Pretzelmaker Franchise a Good Choice?

On the business end, a Pretzelmaker franchise may offer a flexible business model. This could potentially open up your franchising options. Pretzelmaker offers traditional franchises—a location in a shopping mall, for example—and non-traditional franchises that you can generally adapt to any available space, such as a kiosk-sized booth on a college campus or in an airport.

Pretzelmaker also has a new business model concept called Fresh Twist. Franchisees may find themselves drawn to this option, as it may offer new menu items in addition to the classics.

To be part of the Pretzelmaker team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pretzelmaker Franchise

Choosing a good location may be a key to success with a Pretzelmaker franchise. You typically want to find a place with a constant stream of foot traffic. You should choose a spot with constant movement. That said, as you conduct your due diligence, research the brand and your local market.

Consider speaking to existing franchisees and asking the Pretzelmaker franchising team questions. For example, how does the brand hold up against other direct competitors like Wetzel's Pretzels and Auntie Anne's? Are you at liberty to give away samples of products or run your own promotions?

Should Pretzelmaker award you a franchise, you will most likely undergo corporate training. The process should prepare you well for the gift of pretzels you're about to give your community!