Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$340K - $790K
- Units as of 2020
-
42 100.0% over 3 years
Sadly, whether they are foreign or local, all cars can fail every once in a while. Priceless Rent-A-Car is a service that strives to ensure that you can get an affordable replacement when your car goes in for service or repairs.
Founded in 1997, Priceless Rent-A-Car responded to customer needs by providing affordable and quality rentals across the United States. For customers, Priceless Rent-A-Car may be a go-to place for quality and safety-oriented car replacements at friendly prices.
Customers may love Priceless Rent-A-Car because the brand offers well-maintained cars for as long as customers need. From luxury sedans to minivans, Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it has an automobile for everyone.
Priceless Rent-A-Car began franchising soon after it was founded and has since expanded to more than 25 franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise
If you believe in the philosophy of quality first, profit second, then opening a Priceless Rent-A-Car franchise might be an excellent opportunity for you. As a brand that leases cars to customers on-demand, the brand prioritizes customer satisfaction with each transaction.
Potential franchisees are individuals with great customer service skills and attention to detail. With the car rental industry in good shape, providers with realistic prices and services may be highly sought after by clients. With a national presence and strong brand recognition, opening aPriceless Rent-A-Car franchise could offer a more promising outcome than that of a completely new brand.
What Might Make a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise a Good Choice?
Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it offers more than a product, but a way of life that can improve the quality of life for customers. As a place that attempts to deliver the gifts of mobility, safety, and convenience to customers, Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it is a brand with great influence and impact.
Franchisees are responsible for running Priceless Rent-A-Car units to meet customer needs. Franchisees will play a significant role in creating efficient business operations, from servicing and maintaining automobiles to quality customer service and 24/7 support.
To be part of the Priceless Rent-A-Car team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if a Priceless Rent-A-Car would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Priceless Rent-A-Car franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may support from the Priceless Rent-A-Car brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.
Company Overview
About Priceless Rent-A-Car
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Auto Rentals & Sales
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- NP Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Michael DeLorenzo, President
- Corporate Address
-
13900 Laurel Lakes Ave.
Laurel, MD 20707
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1997 (26 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 42 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Priceless Rent-A-Car franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $100,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $339,992 - $790,226
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $34/car/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $8/car/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- Indefinite
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Priceless Rent-A-Car offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Priceless Rent-A-Car has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Priceless Rent-A-Car? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Priceless Rent-A-Car.
Wow 1 Day Painting
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
Rent-A-Wreck
Tutor Doctor
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.