Auto rentals
Initial investment
$340K - $790K
Units as of 2020
42 100.0% over 3 years
Sadly, whether they are foreign or local, all cars can fail every once in a while. Priceless Rent-A-Car is a service that strives to ensure that you can get an affordable replacement when your car goes in for service or repairs.

Founded in 1997, Priceless Rent-A-Car responded to customer needs by providing affordable and quality rentals across the United States. For customers, Priceless Rent-A-Car may be a go-to place for quality and safety-oriented car replacements at friendly prices.

Customers may love Priceless Rent-A-Car because the brand offers well-maintained cars for as long as customers need. From luxury sedans to minivans, Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it has an automobile for everyone.

Priceless Rent-A-Car began franchising soon after it was founded and has since expanded to more than 25 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise

If you believe in the philosophy of quality first, profit second, then opening a Priceless Rent-A-Car franchise might be an excellent opportunity for you. As a brand that leases cars to customers on-demand, the brand prioritizes customer satisfaction with each transaction.

Potential franchisees are individuals with great customer service skills and attention to detail. With the car rental industry in good shape, providers with realistic prices and services may be highly sought after by clients. With a national presence and strong brand recognition, opening aPriceless Rent-A-Car franchise could offer a more promising outcome than that of a completely new brand.

What Might Make a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise a Good Choice?

Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it offers more than a product, but a way of life that can improve the quality of life for customers. As a place that attempts to deliver the gifts of mobility, safety, and convenience to customers, Priceless Rent-A-Car believes it is a brand with great influence and impact.

Franchisees are responsible for running Priceless Rent-A-Car units to meet customer needs. Franchisees will play a significant role in creating efficient business operations, from servicing and maintaining automobiles to quality customer service and 24/7 support. 

To be part of the Priceless Rent-A-Car team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Priceless Rent-A-Car Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if a Priceless Rent-A-Car would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Priceless Rent-A-Car franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may support from the Priceless Rent-A-Car brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Company Overview

About Priceless Rent-A-Car

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Auto Rentals & Sales
Founded
1997
Parent Company
NP Franchise Group
Leadership
Michael DeLorenzo, President
Corporate Address
13900 Laurel Lakes Ave.
Laurel, MD 20707
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
42 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Priceless Rent-A-Car franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $100,000
Initial Investment
$339,992 - $790,226
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$34/car/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$8/car/mo.
Term of Agreement
Indefinite
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Priceless Rent-A-Car offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Priceless Rent-A-Car has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
