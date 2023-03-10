Signing out of account, Standby...
Founded by the Varela family in 1997, Pronto Insurance is a one-stop shop for different types of insurance coverage. Pronto Insurance provides insurance solutions for homeowners, renters, mobile homes, automobiles, RVs, and motorcycles. They also cover watercraft and roadside and commercial insurance.
Since the company started franchising in 2009, Pronto Insurance has grown to over 200 locations in the U.S, but only in a few states, including Texas, California, and Florida. Furthermore, over 150 of the Pronto Insurance locations are corporate-owned. Pronto Insurance is looking to grow its franchising brand beyond these states.
Why You May Want to Start a Pronto Insurance Franchise
An ideal franchisee does not necessarily need to have previous experience in the insurance industry. The company usually provides training. However, a franchisee should possess excellent sales and customer service skills. They should also be genuinely interested in community involvement.
Franchisees with Pronto Insurance are in charge of franchise operations and are expected to ensure that customer service is top-notch. Customer perks may include convenient hours and drive-thru windows to talk to agents and make payments. These unique services may help build a relationship between the franchise and its surrounding community.
Pronto Insurance may support franchisees with insurance products, competitive pricing, quick build locations, and strong brand awareness. They may also provide marketing materials and executive support. Franchisee training takes place in the classroom and on-the-job at company headquarters in Brownsville, Texas.
What Might Make a Pronto Insurance Franchise a Good Choice?
Pronto Insurance has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points covering costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Pronto Insurance has a good reputation and a considerable market segment. Investing in the franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. Newer brands may struggle to thrive in a crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Pronto Insurance team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. As a franchisee, you may be given the option to either own single or multiple units.
How To Open a Pronto Insurance Franchise
As you decide if opening a Pronto Insurance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pronto Insurance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pronto Insurance franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Pronto Insurance
- Industry
- Financial Services
- Related Categories
- Insurance , Tax Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- Pronto Holdco LLC
- Leadership
- Jorge Barcena, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
805 Media Luna St.
Brownsville, TX 78520
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 400
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah
- # of Units
- 209 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pronto Insurance franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,000 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $42,925 - $110,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 37 hours
- Classroom Training
- 38.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
