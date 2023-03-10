Pronto Insurance

Insurance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$43K - $111K
Units as of 2021
209 19% over 3 years
Founded by the Varela family in 1997, Pronto Insurance is a one-stop shop for different types of insurance coverage. Pronto Insurance provides insurance solutions for homeowners, renters, mobile homes, automobiles, RVs, and motorcycles. They also cover watercraft and roadside and commercial insurance.

Since the company started franchising in 2009, Pronto Insurance has grown to over 200 locations in the U.S, but only in a few states, including Texas, California, and Florida. Furthermore, over 150 of the Pronto Insurance locations are corporate-owned. Pronto Insurance is looking to grow its franchising brand beyond these states. 

Why You May Want to Start a Pronto Insurance Franchise

An ideal franchisee does not necessarily need to have previous experience in the insurance industry. The company usually provides training. However, a franchisee should possess excellent sales and customer service skills. They should also be genuinely interested in community involvement. 

Franchisees with Pronto Insurance are in charge of franchise operations and are expected to ensure that customer service is top-notch. Customer perks may include convenient hours and drive-thru windows to talk to agents and make payments. These unique services may help build a relationship between the franchise and its surrounding community.

Pronto Insurance may support franchisees with insurance products, competitive pricing, quick build locations, and strong brand awareness. They may also provide marketing materials and executive support. Franchisee training takes place in the classroom and on-the-job at company headquarters in Brownsville, Texas. 

What Might Make a Pronto Insurance Franchise a Good Choice?

Pronto Insurance has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points covering costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Pronto Insurance has a good reputation and a considerable market segment. Investing in the franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. Newer brands may struggle to thrive in a crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Pronto Insurance team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. As a franchisee, you may be given the option to either own single or multiple units. 

How To Open a Pronto Insurance Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pronto Insurance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pronto Insurance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pronto Insurance franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Pronto Insurance

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance , Tax Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Pronto Holdco LLC
Leadership
Jorge Barcena, CEO
Corporate Address
805 Media Luna St.
Brownsville, TX 78520
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah

# of Units
209 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Pronto Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$42,925 - $110,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
38.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Pronto Insurance? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pronto Insurance landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
