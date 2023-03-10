FREE Franchise Guide!
The Q Restaurant may be known for making cooked fresh broth from a unique hot pot catered to the customer preference. Q Restaurant prepares meals consisting of flavors from modern tastes and cuisines mixed with Chinese ingredients. They boast decades of experience amongst their workers. Customers love variety, and Q restaurant doesn't fail them. It prepares meats, seafood, and vegetables to satisfy their hunger. 

Founded as a full-service restaurant by Billy Gu in 2009, the brand started franchising in 2020. Q Restaurant is seeking new franchisees nationwide. 

Why You May Want to Start a Q Restaurant Franchise

To grow in the fast-paced food industry, one needs some essential skills. However, interested potential franchisees with no background in a related field are not discouraged from applying. Q Restaurant will brief applicants on all the essentials of running the restaurant while incorporating their protocols and recipes. 

At the same time, an ideal Q Restaurant franchisee candidate is innovative, customer-service savvy, proactive, and possesses strong interpersonal skills. A passion for cooking would also help new franchisees.

What Might Make a Q Restaurant Franchise a Good Choice? 

Q Restaurant’s menu may not be the only thing people love about the restaurant. The warm, friendly space that the staff provides may be more than enough for customers who love serene environments while enjoying a meal with their loved ones. 

To be part of the Q Restaurant franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Q Restaurant has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Q Restaurant Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Q Restaurant throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. A Q Restaurant franchisee may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

New franchisees may also be able to take advantage of the two unique opportunities that a Q Restaurant franchise offers. With this, you can own a single business unit in a location of your choice or invest in an area development plan which comes with a more extensive territory; this means that a franchisee can build multiple restaurants if they wish.

Before making a financial commitment or signing an agreement with Q Restaurant, you may want to perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, be sure to research where you wish to open the business and see if it would fit the needs of the area. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Q Restaurant franchise. 

Company Overview

About Q Restaurant

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2009
Leadership
Billy Gu, CEO
Corporate Address
15 Victory Garden Wy.
Lexington, MA 02420

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Q Restaurant franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$417,300 - $857,200
Net Worth Requirement
$29,900
Cash Requirement
$29,900
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Q Restaurant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
