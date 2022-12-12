Repicci's Real Italian

Italian ice, gelato, sorbetto, hot chocolate, Italian coffees and teas, hoagies, pizza
Initial investment
$78K - $166K
Units as of 2024
28 Increase 833.3% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Repicci's Real Italian

Industry Food
Related Categories Ices, Ice Cream
Founded 1998
Parent Company Repicci's Franchising LLC
Leadership Frank Repici, Consultant
Corporate Address P.O. Box 36971
Hoover, AL 35216
Social Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2005 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ 7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 28 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Repicci's Real Italian franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$77,900 - $166,319
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$45,000 - $60,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$6,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
to $3.6K/yr.
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$50/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Repicci's Real Italian has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 12 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1-2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
