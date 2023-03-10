For over 15 years, Retro Fitness has helped Americans meet their health and fitness goals. Its fitness programs are effective, and the business model is easy for franchisees to follow.

Retro Fitness has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 numerous times recently. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Retro Fitness has grown since it started franchising in 2006, now boasting over 130 gym locations. If you want to help others reach their fitness goals while also flexing your business muscle with the right qualifications, you could become a Retro Fitness gym franchisee.

Why May You Want to Start a Retro Fitness Franchise

As a franchisee, you can be an owner-operator directly in charge of your franchise or choose to hire a team to run it for you as an absent franchisee.

Retro Fitness provides dedicated support to its franchisees. Franchisees receive development for a gym's grand opening and ongoing support after operations begin. The Retro Fitness franchise will assist franchisees in site selection, developing marketing and social media plans, price negotiation, and much more.

Retro Fitness prioritizes veterans, as it offers a discount off the franchise fee for those who have served and now wish to get into the gym business.

What Might Make a Retro Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Customers love Retro Fitness; they continue to choose it over other gym franchises because Retro Fitness strives to be an inclusive community and offers various workout plans at affordable and flexible prices. Retro Fitness offers reward programs, a fitness app, endurance and conditioning programs, cardio training, weight training, personal training, and group strength and conditioning workouts. Retro Fitness also has more than 150 pieces of premium equipment to fit clients' lifestyles. Amenities such as the Retro Blend smoothie bars, tanning, hydromassage, and child-sitting services are also available depending on a franchisee's total investment and site selection.

To be part of the Retro Fitness team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including potential setup fees and a franchise fee. To meet the financial requirements, you will need a minimum net worth and liquid capital. Ongoing costs may also include a royalty fee and a marketing fund contribution.

How Do You Open a Retro Fitness Franchise?

Retro Fitness has broken down its franchising process into eight steps. The first step, as with most franchises, is to fill out an inquiry form. A Retro Fitness franchise representative may follow up with you, review your financial qualifications, and send you the Franchise Disclosure Document.

If you are a good match, you may be asked to attend a Retro Fitness franchise discovery day. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees and company executives.

If all parties involved agree, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. From here, you may begin site selection and pre-construction with the guidance of Retro Fitness franchise representatives. Around the same time, you will also need to be trained under the Retro Fitness business model.