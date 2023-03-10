Retro Fitness

Retro Fitness

Health clubs
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.3M - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
89 39% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

For over 15 years, Retro Fitness has helped Americans meet their health and fitness goals. Its fitness programs are effective, and the business model is easy for franchisees to follow. 

Retro Fitness has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 numerous times recently. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Retro Fitness has grown since it started franchising in 2006, now boasting over 130 gym locations. If you want to help others reach their fitness goals while also flexing your business muscle with the right qualifications, you could become a Retro Fitness gym franchisee. 

Why May You Want to Start a Retro Fitness Franchise

As a franchisee, you can be an owner-operator directly in charge of your franchise or choose to hire a team to run it for you as an absent franchisee. 

Retro Fitness provides dedicated support to its franchisees. Franchisees receive development for a gym's grand opening and ongoing support after operations begin. The Retro Fitness franchise will assist franchisees in site selection, developing marketing and social media plans, price negotiation, and much more.

Retro Fitness prioritizes veterans, as it offers a discount off the franchise fee for those who have served and now wish to get into the gym business.

What Might Make a Retro Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Customers love Retro Fitness; they continue to choose it over other gym franchises because Retro Fitness strives to be an inclusive community and offers various workout plans at affordable and flexible prices. Retro Fitness offers reward programs, a fitness app, endurance and conditioning programs, cardio training, weight training, personal training, and group strength and conditioning workouts. Retro Fitness also has more than 150 pieces of premium equipment to fit clients' lifestyles. Amenities such as the Retro Blend smoothie bars, tanning, hydromassage, and child-sitting services are also available depending on a franchisee's total investment and site selection. 

To be part of the Retro Fitness team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including potential setup fees and a franchise fee. To meet the financial requirements, you will need a minimum net worth and liquid capital. Ongoing costs may also include a royalty fee and a marketing fund contribution. 

How Do You Open a Retro Fitness Franchise?

Retro Fitness has broken down its franchising process into eight steps. The first step, as with most franchises, is to fill out an inquiry form. A Retro Fitness franchise representative may follow up with you, review your financial qualifications, and send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. 

If you are a good match, you may be asked to attend a Retro Fitness franchise discovery day. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees and company executives. 

If all parties involved agree, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. From here, you may begin site selection and pre-construction with the guidance of Retro Fitness franchise representatives. Around the same time, you will also need to be trained under the Retro Fitness business model. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Retro Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2002
Leadership
Mark Andrews, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
1601 Belvedere Rd., #E-500
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
89 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Retro Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000
Initial Investment
$1,274,466 - $2,088,216
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived, royalty fee reduced by 50% for 1 year
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Retro Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Retro Fitness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Retro Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Retro Fitness.

Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs
Ranked #125
Learn More

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
Ranked #53
Learn More

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Spiffy

On-demand car care
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing