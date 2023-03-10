Roofing Giant

Exterior insurance restoration
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$57K - $85K
Units as of 2020
2 0.0% over 3 years
Roofing Giant is a roofing company headquartered in Frisco, Texas. It strives to be known for superior engineering and construction standards. Roofing Giant is a fully certified roofing company populated by a professional team with a collective experience of more than 25 years. 

Roofing Giant makes it its mission to ensure the durability of roofs and quality services by using superior materials and artistry. With the core values of leadership, excellence, trust, and respect, the roofing experts believe they have cemented their reputation amongst satisfied and repeat customers.

Since the beginning, Roofing Giant’s purpose has been to make people happy by restoring their property and building the best roofs possible at the best price, while offering the highest quality work and material to go along with excellent customer service.

Why You May Want To Start a Roofing Giant Franchise

If you’re passionate about providing durable, beautiful, high-quality roofs for homeowners and commercial building owners, then a Roofing Giant franchise could help you build upon that passion. Not only will franchisees get the training necessary to create durable roofs, but they will also be able to offer clients a wide variety of choices regarding the type of materials used, including wood shakes, asphalt shingles, clay tiles, metal roofs, and seamless gutters.

Opening a Roofing Giant franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Roofing Giant Franchise a Good Choice?

As you decide if opening a Roofing Giant franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Roofing Giant franchise would do well in your community because while competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Roofing Giant may offer home-based and mobile franchises to willing franchisees, potentially broadening your horizons and lowering your overhead costs.

To be part of the Roofing Giant team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Roofing Giant Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Roofing Giant, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Roofing Giant franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive a great deal of support from the Roofing Giant brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Roofing Giant franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Roofing Giant

Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration, Roofing
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Roofing Giant
Leadership
Oleg Shtereb, President
Corporate Address
2770 Main St., #168
Frisco, TX 75034
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Roofing Giant franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$57,050 - $84,500
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$15,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Roofing Giant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
