Peter Plandomon Sr. co-founded the Roy Rogers Restaurants fast food chain in the 1960s as an in-house restaurant idea for Marriott. He later moved from the parent company to entirely focus on this growing concept. Plandomon believed so much in Roy Rogers Restaurants that he was willing to risk a lot to see it become a prominent brand.

One of his most significant growth strategies was to maintain the franchise's management under the Plandomon family. In 1980, Peter began franchising and sold the business to two of his sons, Pete Plandomon Jr. and Jim Plandomon.

From a hearty honey maple chicken biscuit with a cold brew coffee for breakfast or a big sky burger with onion rings for dinner, Roy Rogers Restaurants offers a varied menu for any time of day. Roy Rogers Restaurants may be a well-known brand due to its high regard for quality food products and a well-thought-out business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise

One of the main reasons Roy Rogers Restaurants stays resilient through tough economic times is that it boasts decades-long franchising experience. It has grown to over 40 units spanning several locations within the country. Of those 40 units, over 20 are franchises. This family-run business comprises several operational and strategic business elements that may make the brand an ideal franchising opportunity.

At Roy Rogers Restaurants, there may be something for everyone. The Plandomon brothers have been sure to maintain and enforce their father's vision of the business. The company may provide an appealing restaurant experience for people from all walks of life with different ages and income groups. This focus helped the franchise build a robust and loyal customer base from children to executives and senior citizens.

What Might Make a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise a Good Choice?

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, opening a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Roy Rogers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Roy Rogers Restaurants has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise

As you decide if opening a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Roy Rogers Restaurants team questions.