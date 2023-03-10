Roy Rogers Restaurants
Peter Plandomon Sr. co-founded the Roy Rogers Restaurants fast food chain in the 1960s as an in-house restaurant idea for Marriott. He later moved from the parent company to entirely focus on this growing concept. Plandomon believed so much in Roy Rogers Restaurants that he was willing to risk a lot to see it become a prominent brand. 

One of his most significant growth strategies was to maintain the franchise's management under the Plandomon family. In 1980, Peter began franchising and sold the business to two of his sons, Pete Plandomon Jr. and Jim Plandomon.

From a hearty honey maple chicken biscuit with a cold brew coffee for breakfast or a big sky burger with onion rings for dinner, Roy Rogers Restaurants offers a varied menu for any time of day. Roy Rogers Restaurants may be a well-known brand due to its high regard for quality food products and a well-thought-out business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise

One of the main reasons Roy Rogers Restaurants stays resilient through tough economic times is that it boasts decades-long franchising experience. It has grown to over 40 units spanning several locations within the country. Of those 40 units, over 20 are franchises. This family-run business comprises several operational and strategic business elements that may make the brand an ideal franchising opportunity.

At Roy Rogers Restaurants, there may be something for everyone. The Plandomon brothers have been sure to maintain and enforce their father's vision of the business. The company may provide an appealing restaurant experience for people from all walks of life with different ages and income groups. This focus helped the franchise build a robust and loyal customer base from children to executives and senior citizens. 

What Might Make a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise a Good Choice?

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, opening a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Roy Rogers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Roy Rogers Restaurants has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise

As you decide if opening a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Roy Rogers Restaurants team questions.

Company Overview

About Roy Rogers Restaurants

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Chicken
Founded
1968
Parent Company
Roy Rogers Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership
James Plamondon, Co-owner
Corporate Address
4991 New Design Rd., #109
Frederick, MD 21703
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
42 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$755,250 - $1,580,950
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Roy Rogers Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Roy Rogers Restaurants landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
