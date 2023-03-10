Salons by JC

Salons by JC

Salon suites
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#308 Ranked #373 last year
Initial investment
$1M - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
134 38.1% over 3 years
Salons by JC is a unique lounge suite rental model that gives beauty and fitness practitioners total autonomy with studio suites. Salons by JC offers franchisees the ideal opportunity to expand, get involved in the community, and reap the benefits of personal independence with a salon franchise. 

Created in 1997 by Jack Griffey and Cecil Miller, the company has established several salon shops in the US that provide beauty and fitness services. Salons by JC offers a business plan for the salon suite industry. The franchise company leases private suites to individual beauty practitioners who rent the suites in the Salons by JC building but operate their businesses separate from Salons by JC.

Salon by JC offers up to 50 private suites for self-employed beauty and fitness professionals. Suites contain mirrors, shampoo pots, beds, blankets, hairdryers, and roller carts with other equipment and materials. Beauty and health practitioners include hairstyling, cutting, sewing, massage, nails, and makeup.

Salons by JC headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas and support over 90 stores in over 25 US states. 

What You May Want to Open a Salons by JC Franchise

Salons by JC allows beauty and fitness practitioners to give their clients unique experiences. The practitioners step into a lounge suite packed with everything they need to launch a small company. Practitioners will be given all the tools, freedom, and support to meet their clients' needs. There are no restrictions on the individual suite - no set terms, hours, or prices. At Salons by JC, practitioners have the freedom to go beyond traditional industry standards and exceed their clients' expectations.

As a new salon franchisee, you will receive an efficient marketing plan and proven business operating system, an existing and attractive logo, and a comprehensive salon-based training program. You are given the freedom and control to be your boss and build personal relationships with your clients, the beauty and fitness practitioners who rent their suites from you.

What Might Make a Salons by JC a Good Choice?

Potential franchisees should expect to make a financial investment with Salons by JC. Franchisees will need to pay a franchise fee and make other payments, including a royalty and advertising fee. Franchisees may be allowed to open more than one Salons by JC location; additional fees may apply depending on how many additional locations are desired.

Franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid cash requirement. 

How Do You Open a Salons by JC Franchise?

Franchising may start with submitting an inquiry to Salons by JC. If Salons by JC feels that you and the brand would benefit from a partnership, they will contact you to begin the franchise process.

As you make your decision regarding opening a Salons by JC franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Salons by JC

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Salon Suites, Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1997
Parent Company
JN'C Real Estate Investments
Leadership
Steve Griffey, CEO
Corporate Address
18402 U.S. Hwy. 281 N., #267
San Antonio, TX 78259
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
134 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Salons by JC franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,007,875 - $1,636,200
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Salons by JC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Salons by JC landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Salons by JC ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #308 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

