Salt therapy
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$218K - $468K
Units as of 2022
8 33.3% over 3 years
The Salt Suite was designed to be a place that brings wellness and relaxation to anyone who visits. It seeks to allow customers to take a deep, salty breath to relax and heal from the inside out. This healing and therapeutic service was founded in 2011 and has been franchising since 2015.

At The Salt Suite, customers receive salt therapy treatment for respiratory and skin conditions. This therapy was more thoroughly embraced when salt miners in the caves of Russia and Europe were found not to suffer any skin or respiratory ailments. Salt therapy, otherwise known as halotherapy, has been in existence for centuries and has been touted to relieve allergic conditions such as asthma, emphysema, and other respiratory issues. 

Why You May Want To Start a Salt Suite Franchise

The Salt Suite is seeking franchisees who are well-versed with the benefits of halotherapy. You would be expected to understand and believe in the benefits of salt therapy if you approached The Salt Suite team about opening a franchise. Apart from being health conscious, a franchisee should bring a keen sense of business acumen to the table. 

Excellent interpersonal skills are also an asset that any franchisee should have, as you will interact with your clients daily. As a franchisee with The Salt Suite, you should be ready to be a hands-on franchisee, not an absentee one.

Along with being a business that promises to bring calm, relaxation, and healing to people, a The Salt Suite franchise may be a great addition to a community. A community of people with fewer allergies and health issues to deal with is a happy one, and this franchise may just contribute to this outcome.

What Might Make a The Salt Suite Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Salt Suite franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of The Salt Suite team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a The Salt Suite Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Salt Suite franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Salt Suite franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Salt Suite franchising team questions. 

The Salt Suite business model is typically simple with a proven track record. Every franchisee will receive all the support they need in the form of lease negotiations, grand opening support, and marketing and advertising support. 

Company Overview

About The Salt Suite

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Salt Suite Franchising LLC
Leadership
Ryan Dodson, CEO
Corporate Address
844 W. 4th St., #203
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Salt Suite franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,000
Initial Investment
$218,150 - $467,600
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,200 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Salt Suite has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
