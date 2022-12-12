Shine

Window cleaning, pressure washing, Christmas and outdoor lighting installation
FREE Franchise Guide!
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #364 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$135K - $184K
Units as of 2024
71 Increase 51.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting is a home cleaning services chain that offers window washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lighting, pressure washing, and house washing.

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting have always been committed to impacting the global community, especially disadvantaged communities and individuals. In 2015, through its founders, the franchise launched a charity foundation in Africa called Arrows and Hope. 

Apart from supporting a noble cause, the franchise remains committed to providing unmatched customer service. Today, the brand has grown to have over 40 franchised units since starting to franchise in 2012. Ideal franchisees are individuals who are committed to making a difference and striving to continue growing the brand.

Why You May Want to Start a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

There are several reasons why a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise can offer a solid business opportunity with a proven business model. With the brand's business model, the franchise has a track record of solid customer retention and high customer satisfaction. Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting may continue to grow in part because of the ever-increasing population of elderly citizens. By focusing more on the elderly population, the brand has carved out a niche market for its services and built a loyal client base.  

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting understands that its growth is wholly dependent on the development of its franchisees. This is why the management team may be willing to go the extra mile to ensure all franchisees have what it takes to achieve business growth.

What Might Make a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

To get started with Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting, submit a franchise inquiry form. The franchise may contact you and provide a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. As part of your due diligence process, you must review the Franchise Disclosure Document for a few weeks and return it signed and ready to either progress or drop your interest in the brand. 

If both parties agree to a partnership, the CEO will contact you and invite you for a discovery day at company headquarters. On discovery day, you may have the chance to speak to current franchisees and get their input on Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting. 

Next, you may meet with the executive team, pay the financial requirements, and sign your franchise agreement, making you the newest Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchisee. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Shine

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded 1998
Parent Company Shine Franchise Group
Leadership Chris Fisher, CEO
Corporate Address 3550 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2012 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ 11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 71 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Shine franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$134,575 - $183,800
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Shine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 29 hours
Classroom Training 26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Shine landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Shine ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ra

Ranked #14 in 2021

Top Part-Time Franchises

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Shine.

PuroClean

description
Property damage restoration and remediation

PuroClean

description
Property damage restoration and remediation

Merry Maids

description
Residential cleaning

TruBlue Home Service Ally

description
Home repairs and maintenance, and home modifications for seniors

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

McAlister's Deli Franchisees Average Nearly $2MM in Net Sales

Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special. A McAlister's Deli franchise doesn't require grills, fryers, or late nights, meaning owners can save on resources.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Names New CEO, Bringing a New Strategic Growth Vision to the Franchise

Max Wetzel, who previously served as Papa John's COO and chief customer officer, brings extensive experience in franchise growth, brand development and customer engagement.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A McDonald's Favorite Is Making a Spicy Comeback — But Fans Want More

The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Curious Why Some Startups Fail? Here's Some Keys to Staying Ahead of the Curve

In the dynamic world of startups, making the right choices at the right time is crucial.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

Smoothie King Taps Into a Major Health Trend With Its 'GLP-1 Support Menu'

As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to fit users' unique dietary needs.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation

The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing