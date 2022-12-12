Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting is a home cleaning services chain that offers window washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lighting, pressure washing, and house washing.

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting have always been committed to impacting the global community, especially disadvantaged communities and individuals. In 2015, through its founders, the franchise launched a charity foundation in Africa called Arrows and Hope.

Apart from supporting a noble cause, the franchise remains committed to providing unmatched customer service. Today, the brand has grown to have over 40 franchised units since starting to franchise in 2012. Ideal franchisees are individuals who are committed to making a difference and striving to continue growing the brand.

Why You May Want to Start a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

There are several reasons why a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise can offer a solid business opportunity with a proven business model. With the brand's business model, the franchise has a track record of solid customer retention and high customer satisfaction. Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting may continue to grow in part because of the ever-increasing population of elderly citizens. By focusing more on the elderly population, the brand has carved out a niche market for its services and built a loyal client base.

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting understands that its growth is wholly dependent on the development of its franchisees. This is why the management team may be willing to go the extra mile to ensure all franchisees have what it takes to achieve business growth.

What Might Make a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

To get started with Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting, submit a franchise inquiry form. The franchise may contact you and provide a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. As part of your due diligence process, you must review the Franchise Disclosure Document for a few weeks and return it signed and ready to either progress or drop your interest in the brand.

If both parties agree to a partnership, the CEO will contact you and invite you for a discovery day at company headquarters. On discovery day, you may have the chance to speak to current franchisees and get their input on Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting.

Next, you may meet with the executive team, pay the financial requirements, and sign your franchise agreement, making you the newest Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchisee.