Founded in 1986, Showhomes provides homeowners and their realtors with a platform to sell vacant houses quickly. Showhomes strives to achieve this by providing a turn-key suite of services which include whole-house furnishing, staging and designing, and stationing live-in managers that ensure the houses are fit to sell at any time.

As each year passes, Showhomes ranks as one of the larger national home staging franchises in the United States. This may be attributed to the fact that Showhomes franchises transformed vacant houses that were stale, unappealing, or lifeless into fully furnished, appealing, and valued homes.

Why You May Want to Start a Showhomes Franchise

If you love home staging with a twist, becoming a Showhomes franchisee may be just for you! Showhomes franchises have transformed tens of thousands of houses into valuable homes for realtors. If you are a leader with management experience wishing to build a team with delegation abilities, possess sales skills, opening a Showhomes franchise may be a good decision for you. You should ensure that you meet Showhomes’ financial requirements if you wish to move further with the franchise.

Opening a Showhomes franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already competitive industry.

What Might Make a Showhomes Franchise a Good Choice?

Home staging may have been optional in the past. Today, though, home buyers are specific with what they need. Showhomes recognizes this and seeks to help customers prepare their homes for the market. This may explain why home staging is an important part of the real estate industry. Additionally, Showhomes may target key markets that are ripe for growth and value.

You may benefit from Showhomes’ high ranking in franchisee satisfaction as a franchisee. With a Showhomes franchise, you will be responsible for managing your employees, sales, and marketing. Potential franchisees should be good team leaders with experience in customer service and business operations. While you do not need staging or design experience, hiring someone who does to be part of your team may be beneficial.

How to Open a Showhomes Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Showhomes franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees are often allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Showhomes’ requirements.

You may also want to explore your desired territory and view the real estate market in those areas. Are there new buildings or older homes? What types of clients are buying right now? Answering such questions may allow you to review your market clientele and area.

To be part of the Showhomes franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.