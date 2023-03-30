Showhomes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$77K - $120K
Units as of 2022
51 16% over 3 years
Founded in 1986, Showhomes provides homeowners and their realtors with a platform to sell vacant houses quickly. Showhomes strives to achieve this by providing a turn-key suite of services which include whole-house furnishing, staging and designing, and stationing live-in managers that ensure the houses are fit to sell at any time.

As each year passes, Showhomes ranks as one of the larger national home staging franchises in the United States. This may be attributed to the fact that Showhomes franchises transformed vacant houses that were stale, unappealing, or lifeless into fully furnished, appealing, and valued homes.

Why You May Want to Start a Showhomes Franchise 

If you love home staging with a twist, becoming a Showhomes franchisee may be just for you! Showhomes franchises have transformed tens of thousands of houses into valuable homes for realtors. If you are a leader with management experience wishing to build a team with delegation abilities, possess sales skills, opening a Showhomes franchise may be a good decision for you. You should ensure that you meet Showhomes’ financial requirements if you wish to move further with the franchise.

Opening a Showhomes franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already competitive industry.

What Might Make a Showhomes Franchise a Good Choice?

Home staging may have been optional in the past. Today, though, home buyers are specific with what they need. Showhomes recognizes this and seeks to help customers prepare their homes for the market. This may explain why home staging is an important part of the real estate industry. Additionally, Showhomes may target key markets that are ripe for growth and value. 

You may benefit from Showhomes’ high ranking in franchisee satisfaction as a franchisee. With a Showhomes franchise, you will be responsible for managing your employees, sales, and marketing. Potential franchisees should be good team leaders with experience in customer service and business operations. While you do not need staging or design experience, hiring someone who does to be part of your team may be beneficial. 

How to Open a Showhomes Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Showhomes franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees are often allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Showhomes’ requirements. 

You may also want to explore your desired territory and view the real estate market in those areas. Are there new buildings or older homes? What types of clients are buying right now? Answering such questions may allow you to review your market clientele and area. 

To be part of the Showhomes franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Company Overview

About Showhomes

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Real Estate , Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Showhomes Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Bert Lyles, CEO
Corporate Address
2110 Blair Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37212
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
51 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Showhomes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$77,400 - $119,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Showhomes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Showhomes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
