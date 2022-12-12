Sip Social Co.

Mobile bars
Company Overview

About Sip Social Co.

Industry Business Opportunity
Related Categories Business Opportunity
Founded 2017
Corporate Address 4838 Richard Rd. S.W.
Calgary, AB
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since 2019 (7 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
# of Units 84 (as of 2026)

Additional Information

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sip Social Co..

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment Information Circle
$69,895
Is business term renewable? N/A
Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Information Circle
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this business be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
