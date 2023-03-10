Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Ranked #376 last year
- Initial investment
-
$340K - $401K
- Units as of 2022
-
151 3,675.0% over 3 years
Smash My Trash is an American waste reduction company. The company has provided mobile and innovative waste compaction services since 2016. They pride themselves on reducing waste by compacting commercial waste volume up to 70%.
As you run your Smash My Trash franchise, you’ll work with a team of professionals whose primary job is to streamline the waste reduction process.
Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Smash My Trash has quickly expanded to over 150 franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.
Why You May Want To Start a Smash My Trash Franchise
The perfect candidate for a Smash My Trash franchise has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them. Smash My Trash is dedicated to offering its clients a stress-free and simple waste removal system. The brand wants its customers to know each step of the process and feel comfortable. They strive to eliminate hidden costs. Your Smash My Trash franchise should be a part of this culture and be built on the same principles.
Smash My Trash believes it is an environmentally friendly business that is a great asset to help create an environmentally conscious society. You may be able to rest easy knowing that your company is not contributing to a growing global carbon footprint.
Opening a Smash My Trash franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Smash My Trash Franchise a Good Choice?
Owning a Smash My Trash franchise will give you a market share in the billion-dollar waste management industry.
To be part of the Smash My Trash team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Smash My Trash Franchise
As you decide if opening a Smash My Trash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Smash My Trash franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Smash My Trash, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Smash My Trash franchising team questions.
If awarded a Smash My Trash franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Smash My Trash brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and more. Franchisees with Smash My Trash also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About Smash My Trash
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- Smash Franchise Partners LLC
- Leadership
- Chuck Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer
- Corporate Address
-
535 W. Carmel Dr.
Carmel, IN 46032
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 151 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Smash My Trash franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $339,850 - $400,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Smash My Trash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 33 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Smash My Trash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Smash My Trash ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
