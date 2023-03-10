Smash My Trash
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #376 last year
Initial investment
$340K - $401K
Units as of 2022
151 3,675.0% over 3 years
Smash My Trash is an American waste reduction company. The company has provided mobile and innovative waste compaction services since 2016. They pride themselves on reducing waste by compacting commercial waste volume up to 70%.

As you run your Smash My Trash franchise, you’ll work with a team of professionals whose primary job is to streamline the waste reduction process.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Smash My Trash has quickly expanded to over 150 franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Smash My Trash Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Smash My Trash franchise has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them. Smash My Trash is dedicated to offering its clients a stress-free and simple waste removal system. The brand wants its customers to know each step of the process and feel comfortable. They strive to eliminate hidden costs. Your Smash My Trash franchise should be a part of this culture and be built on the same principles.

Smash My Trash believes it is an environmentally friendly business that is a great asset to help create an environmentally conscious society. You may be able to rest easy knowing that your company is not contributing to a growing global carbon footprint.

Opening a Smash My Trash franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Smash My Trash Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Smash My Trash franchise will give you a market share in the billion-dollar waste management industry. 

To be part of the Smash My Trash team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Smash My Trash Franchise

As you decide if opening a Smash My Trash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Smash My Trash franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Smash My Trash, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Smash My Trash franchising team questions. 

If awarded a Smash My Trash franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Smash My Trash brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and more. Franchisees with Smash My Trash also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Smash My Trash

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Smash Franchise Partners LLC
Leadership
Chuck Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer
Corporate Address
535 W. Carmel Dr.
Carmel, IN 46032
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
151 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Smash My Trash franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$339,850 - $400,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Smash My Trash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Smash My Trash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Smash My Trash ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #24 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #15 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #16 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #106 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

