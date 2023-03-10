Smash My Trash is an American waste reduction company. The company has provided mobile and innovative waste compaction services since 2016. They pride themselves on reducing waste by compacting commercial waste volume up to 70%.

As you run your Smash My Trash franchise, you’ll work with a team of professionals whose primary job is to streamline the waste reduction process.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Smash My Trash has quickly expanded to over 150 franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Smash My Trash Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Smash My Trash franchise has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them. Smash My Trash is dedicated to offering its clients a stress-free and simple waste removal system. The brand wants its customers to know each step of the process and feel comfortable. They strive to eliminate hidden costs. Your Smash My Trash franchise should be a part of this culture and be built on the same principles.

Smash My Trash believes it is an environmentally friendly business that is a great asset to help create an environmentally conscious society. You may be able to rest easy knowing that your company is not contributing to a growing global carbon footprint.

Opening a Smash My Trash franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Smash My Trash Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Smash My Trash franchise will give you a market share in the billion-dollar waste management industry.

To be part of the Smash My Trash team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Smash My Trash Franchise

As you decide if opening a Smash My Trash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Smash My Trash franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Smash My Trash, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Smash My Trash franchising team questions.

If awarded a Smash My Trash franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Smash My Trash brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and more. Franchisees with Smash My Trash also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.