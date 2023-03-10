Snap Fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$355K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
1,051 21% over 3 years
At Snap Fitness, members have 24/7 access to the gyms in their community, and they get to enjoy personal training, complete with a nutrition and fitness plan tailored just for them. Daily high-intensity interval training workouts are offered, along with group workouts for cardio, strength, and functional fitness. Its Myzone technology helps members to track their heart rate and their progress in real-time.

Snap Fitness has been in the industry since 2003 and began franchising in 2004. In that span, it has developed a considerably large following in the U.S. to go along with, with over 450 international franchises. This company is designed to help the members and the franchisees see results. 

Why You May Want to Start a Snap Fitness Franchise

The health and wellness industry remains a large one, and franchisees need a trusted guide to rely upon. Snap Fitness is one of the top franchises focused on helping clients see results—pairing muscle gain with financial gain.

At Snap Fitness, the keys to doing well include hiring the right staff, choosing the right location, and creating results for everybody. Many have found it to be a rewarding investment as they attempt to build a community of people who appreciate the future of fitness and health. Snap Fitness franchisees that offer a clean, organized workout space and pull in the members often achieve results.

By opening a Snap Fitness franchise, you'll be working to attract both people familiar with the brand and others who want to improve their health and wellness, but may not know where to start. Before and during operations, the company usually provides support through training, advanced technology, marketing, and its franchise-to-franchise support program, known as SnapNation.

What Might Make a Snap Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Are you a people person who strives to help others make life changes to see positive results? Self-motivated entrepreneurs with previous business experience could be a good fit for Snap Fitness. Potential franchisees should be extremely motivated. Snap Fitness is all about assisting clients in meeting and exceeding their fitness goals while supporting your community's health. 

To be part of the Snap Fitness franchise team, you'll want to make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Snap Fitness Franchise

To get started with the process of opening your Snap Fitness franchise, begin by evaluating your location. The company's appeal may lie in its all-hours access, quality equipment and training technology, and welcoming atmosphere. Analyze what other gyms in your area provide and think about how Snap Fitness would compare. 

During the process, there should be an opportunity for you to chat with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Snap Fitness franchise team. If your available liquid capital and net worth match the brand’s specifications, you may qualify to open a Snap Fitness franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Snap your fitness routine into shape and submit an inquiry form!

Company Overview

About Snap Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Lift Brands Inc.
Leadership
Ty Menzies, CEO
Corporate Address
2411 Galpin Ct., #110
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
1,051 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Snap Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$354,738 - $1,211,917
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Snap Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20+ hours
Classroom Training
40+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Snap Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

