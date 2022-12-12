Company Overview
About Snowie Shaved Ice
|Industry
|Business Opportunity
|Related Categories
|Business Opportunity
|Founded
|1998
|Corporate Address
|
1284 Heitman Ln.
Batavia, OH 45103
|Social
|Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
|Offering Opportunities Since
|1998 (28 years)
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.
This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
|# of Units
|150 (as of 2026)
|
Additional Information
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Snowie Shaved Ice.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the business
|$10,000
|Is business term renewable?
|N/A
Training & Support Offered
Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.
|Additional Training
|Training By Phone; Training Online; Training Video; Training Manual
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support
Operations
Additional details about running this business.
|
Is absentee ownership allowed?
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
|N/A
|
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this business be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same business may be opened.
|No
