Spavia Day Spa
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #347 last year
Initial investment
$295K - $596K
Units as of 2022
52 23.8% over 3 years
The Spavia Day Spa is a high-class facility that offers resort-quality spa services. Each service is tailored to suit an individual's needs. The Spavia Day Spa was launched in 2005 by Allison. But as she noticed an increasing demand for affordable yet quality spa services, they decided to start franchising in 2007. Spavia Day Spa aims to promote self-wellness to its customers while encouraging its franchisees to self-improve.

Why You May Want to Open a Spavia Day Spa Franchise

As a franchisee, your Spavia Day Spa business may provide more than ten types of popular massages, mineral make-up applications, facials, artificial tanning, body scrubs, wax treatment, and hydraderm. Spavia Day Spa has recorded growth with a wide variety of services. There are more than 45 locations operating throughout the United States.

Spavia Day Spa operates on a membership-based business model and offers one-time services for massages, retail, skincare, and various body treatments. This automatic diversification may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

What Might Make a Spavia Day Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Spavia Day Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

While most franchisees opt to finance their businesses fully, you may qualify for a business loan from Spavia Day Spa third-party financial partners if you meet their set criteria. These third party financers may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, inventory finance, accounts/receivable, and payroll.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research Spavia Day Spa and your local area to see if a Spavia Day Spa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Spavia Day Spa Franchise

To open a Spavia Day Spa, you will need to submit an inquiry form. A Spavia Day Spa may determine whether you will be a good fit for their franchise and if so, they will reach out to set up a live introductory call. During the call, the brand representative may answer any questions you may have as they also give you an in-depth feel of what running a Spavia Day Spa is like. As part of your due diligence process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees to learn about their experience working with Spavia Day Spa.

If you progress through the process of opening a Spavia Day Spa, you may be awarded a franchise. Franchisees are given the utmost support in the development and design of their Spavia Day Spa. As you near your grand opening, you and your team may complete all relevant Spavia Day Spa training. 

Company Overview

About Spavia Day Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Spavia International LLC
Leadership
Marty Langenderfer, CEO
Corporate Address
8200 S. Quebec St., #A3-802
Centennial, CO 80112
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
52 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spavia Day Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$295,460 - $595,900
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spavia Day Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
20+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25-35
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Spavia Day Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
