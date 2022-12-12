Steamoji

Tech and STEM education for children
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$197K - $430K
Units as of 2024
16 Increase 220.0% over 3 years
About Steamoji

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: STEM
Founded 2019
Leadership Hank Horkoff, CEO
Corporate Address 16630 Redmond Way, #110
Redmond, WA 98052
Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 16 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Steamoji franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$197,000 - $430,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Steamoji has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 80 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 4
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
