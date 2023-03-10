Sterling Interstate LLC

Sterling Interstate LLC

Local and long-distance moving services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$72K - $455K
Units as of 2020
1
Jump to Franchising Overview

Sterling Interstate was founded by Elliot Helm in 2017. It is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Sterling Interstate is a moving business that offers packing, loading, unloading, and transportation assistance, as well as short or long-term storage and custom crates.

Sterling Interstate began franchising in 2020 and is looking for new franchisees in the United States. Sterling Interstate’s main goal is to provide customers with a stress-free and relaxed move. The company attempts to do that through an efficient and experienced staff that may be extremely dedicated during every step of the moving process. 

Why You May Want to Start a Sterling Interstate Franchise

In the United States, millions of people move every year. With that in mind, it may be a good idea to open a franchise in the moving business. Sterling Interstate franchisees are not obliged to have any experience in the field, and it’s possible to run your Sterling Interstate franchise from home or a mobile unit.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Sterling Interstate brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Sterling Interstate franchise.

What Might Make a Sterling Interstate Franchise a Good Choice?

Sterling Interstate offers its franchisees several hours of on-the-job training to go along with more than a dozen hours of classroom training. It also may offer ongoing support including security and safety procedures, field operations, online support, site selection, and grand opening. Finally, you may also expect to receive marketing support which offers regional advertising, social media, and website development, among others. In addition, Sterling Interstate offers new franchisees exclusive territories.

Opening a Sterling Interstate franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Sterling Interstate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Sterling Interstate Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sterling Interstate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sterling Interstate franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

You may open a Sterling Interstate franchise and provide your community with a stress-free moving service. This company believes in gentle goodbyes and peaceful hellos in the moving process. Is it time to say hello to your future?

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Sterling Interstate LLC

Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Sterling Interstate LLC
Leadership
Elliot Helm, Owner
Corporate Address
2240 W. Desert Cove Ave., #105
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sterling Interstate LLC franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$72,350 - $454,500
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
18.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Sterling Interstate LLC? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sterling Interstate LLC.

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

redbox+

Construction dumpsters with attached portable restrooms
Ranked #183
Learn More

uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs
Ranked #203
Request Info

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing