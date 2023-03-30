Stir's

Cereal
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$94K - $397K
Units as of 2021
1
Stir's is a cereal bar founded in 2019 in South Jordan, Utah, that started offering franchising in 2020. Sterling Jack started the company from his love of cereal as a child. The cereal bar is aimed at people of all ages who love cereal and want to enjoy various kinds at any time of the day. 

The cereal bars have over 75 name-brand cereals available. Customers can choose from three bowl sizes or unlimited bowls and different kinds of milk and toppings to add to their cereal.

Why You May Want To Start a Stir's Franchise

A Stir's franchise cereal bar concept offers a unique way to enter the multi-billion cereal market in the United States. Stir’s features a product that is already well-known but can now be consumed in a way that is new to the market, potentially resulting in less competition. Stir's is seeking passionate, driven, and trendsetting franchisees, so if this sounds like you, the brand could be a suitable option to consider. 

The Stir's franchise cereal bar business model may be easy to operate, and no restaurant experience is required since no cooking is involved. Franchisees just need the containers to store the cereals, a refrigerator, and be focused on customer service. 

Additionally, if you want to enter the food industry and support a good cause, Stir's has a nonprofit partner called Friends of Stir's. A percentage of all sales will contribute towards providing donations and meals to fight childhood hunger.

What Might Make a Stir's Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee with Stir's, there is flexibility in the size of the location and the operating budget, as these factors mainly depend on how many cereal selections and seating areas are offered. Stir's also has exclusive territories available where a franchise can operate in an area without other units opening nearby as competition.

To be part of the Stir's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Stir's Franchise

As you decide if opening a Stir's franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Stir's franchise would do well in your community. Also, make sure you are ready for the commitment and requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Stir's franchise requirements.

If awarded a Stir’s franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Stir's company throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training and providing third-party sources, franchisees receive marketing support, analytics-driven site selection, lease negotiations, and more. They also receive on-the-job training and continued support after their cereal bar has opened.

Company Overview

About Stir's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Stirs Franchises LLC
Leadership
Sterling Jack, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
7186 S. Union Park Ave.
Midvale, UT 84047
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stir's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$94,400 - $396,700
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Stir's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Stir's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
