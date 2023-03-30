Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$94K - $397K
Units as of 2021
-
1
Stir's is a cereal bar founded in 2019 in South Jordan, Utah, that started offering franchising in 2020. Sterling Jack started the company from his love of cereal as a child. The cereal bar is aimed at people of all ages who love cereal and want to enjoy various kinds at any time of the day.
The cereal bars have over 75 name-brand cereals available. Customers can choose from three bowl sizes or unlimited bowls and different kinds of milk and toppings to add to their cereal.
Why You May Want To Start a Stir's Franchise
A Stir's franchise cereal bar concept offers a unique way to enter the multi-billion cereal market in the United States. Stir’s features a product that is already well-known but can now be consumed in a way that is new to the market, potentially resulting in less competition. Stir's is seeking passionate, driven, and trendsetting franchisees, so if this sounds like you, the brand could be a suitable option to consider.
The Stir's franchise cereal bar business model may be easy to operate, and no restaurant experience is required since no cooking is involved. Franchisees just need the containers to store the cereals, a refrigerator, and be focused on customer service.
Additionally, if you want to enter the food industry and support a good cause, Stir's has a nonprofit partner called Friends of Stir's. A percentage of all sales will contribute towards providing donations and meals to fight childhood hunger.
What Might Make a Stir's Franchise a Good Choice?
As a franchisee with Stir's, there is flexibility in the size of the location and the operating budget, as these factors mainly depend on how many cereal selections and seating areas are offered. Stir's also has exclusive territories available where a franchise can operate in an area without other units opening nearby as competition.
To be part of the Stir's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Stir's Franchise
As you decide if opening a Stir's franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Stir's franchise would do well in your community. Also, make sure you are ready for the commitment and requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Stir's franchise requirements.
If awarded a Stir’s franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Stir's company throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training and providing third-party sources, franchisees receive marketing support, analytics-driven site selection, lease negotiations, and more. They also receive on-the-job training and continued support after their cereal bar has opened.
Company Overview
About Stir's
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 2019
- Parent Company
- Stirs Franchises LLC
- Leadership
- Sterling Jack, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7186 S. Union Park Ave.
Midvale, UT 84047
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stir's franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $94,400 - $396,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Stir's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Stir's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 6 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
