Initial investment
$30K
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Company Overview

Upon finding out that she was pregnant, fitness enthusiast Jill Manly began directing her attention to infant and early childhood fitness. Through her research, Manly discovered a lack of fitness in young children and decided to do something about it. In 1992, after developing a curriculum for her classes, Manly started Stretch-n-Grow in Galveston, Texas.

Each Stretch-n-Grow class is about 45 minutes long, with 30 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes of discussion. Classes are taught at child-care and recreation centers, elementary schools, YMCA and YWCA centers, Mothers’ Day Out programs and Head Start facilities. Instructors also provide classes for after-school programs, birthday parties and sports camps.

The company began franchising in 1993 and has locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, and Hong Kong, as well as the United States.

About Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc.

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded
1992
Leadership
Robert Manly, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 7599
Seminole, FL 33775

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$28,600
Initial Investment
$29,600
Cash Requirement
$20,000 - $25,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$165/mo.
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
3 days
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
National Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
