Oil-change services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$218K - $1.4M
Units as of 2022
111 1,485.7% over 3 years
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change started with a mission to provide the highest levels of service to all customers. In an industry that may tend to receive bad marks from customers, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change believes it is changing everything by being friendly, dependable, and affordable.

Founded in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is named after two brothers whose pictures can be found in most every location. The focus on the family may have positioned Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change as a business dedicated to keeping families happy by ensuring that vehicles run in tip-top shape. Services offered by the brand include drive-thru oil changes, tire rotations, vehicle inspection, and efficient fleet services.  

Why You May Want To Start a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Franchise

Customers may choose Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil change for its quality services, fair pricing, convenience, and excellent treatment. An ideal franchisee is committed to improving their community by upholding ethics and maintaining the high quality that Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change wishes to be known for. Of course, a passion for cars and fixing them is an added advantage that enhances customer and company goals alike.

What Might Make a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Franchise a Good Choice?

The automotive repair and maintenance services industry may always be in demand, possibly making Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change a fitting franchise opportunity. At Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, preventative maintenance to keep vehicles running as they should is a specialty they are prepared to handle.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change;s signature 10-minute oil change is its most popular offering, making drive-thru maintenance an easy feat. As a franchisee, you may be able to expect to transform your hometown by meeting customer expectations with honest and accommodating services that make a difference.

Opening a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Franchise

To be part of the Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change doesn’t look at franchisees as investors, but as a family. To support franchisees, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change has developed a simple and scalable business model and training that prepares them for the market.

As you decide if opening a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change
Leadership
Justin Strickland, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
301 N. Main St., #1000
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
111 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$54,900
Initial Investment
$217,900 - $1,411,400
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
65 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #130 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #29 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
