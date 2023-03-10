Stride is about indoor running, as this franchise puts a twist on conventional fitness studios. Instead of offering various fitness classes and equipment, Stride usually focuses on runners of every level. It does not matter if the client is a runner, jogger, or walker. Stride strives to work with each client at their fitness level to help them reach their goals.

Stride was founded in 2017 and began franchising in 2019. It is backed by the well-known parent company Xponential Fitness, potentially giving the company all the tools to succeed.

Why You May Want to Start a Stride Franchise

Stride’s franchise model might allow you to decide how big or how small you want to go. You can choose how much you want to do. Also, opening a Stride franchise may allow you to provide a service to your community.

You may be given the option to choose to take over an existing studio and not have to deal with the process of building and opening a new studio. You also generally get to indicate how long you would like it to take to open the studio.

Stride is one of the first of its kind. Sure there are other fitness studios, but there are not many studios wholly dedicated to indoor running. Stride franchises generally have certified run coaches that lead interval classes. The franchises are also usually outfitted with state-of-the-art Woodway treadmills.

What Might Make a Stride Franchise a Good Choice?

Do you emphasize inclusivity and have a passion for progress? If yes, it may be to think about opening a Stride franchise in your town.

Stride has brand strength as well as support from its parent company, Xponential Fitness. This franchise is not usually one without financial support, as it has partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover financial costs if they need help. This may be a major positive for new franchisees.

Stride tries hard not to leave you in the dust. The company puts its franchisees through training in an effort to best prepare them to run their franchise. This training typically includes lease negotiation, recruitments, finance, sales, marketing, sustainable business models, and more. Even when training is finished, you may still access additional support, if you need it.

How Do You Open a Stride Franchise?

The process to becoming a Stride franchisee is fairly straightforward. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't come prepared with a plan for how you want to roll out your studio.

First, evaluate whether you want to develop a single unit or multiple units. It's also important to consider how quickly you'd like to open. Stride may ask you about a time frame: 0-6 months, 6-12 months, or more than 12 months. During the process, you can also let Stride know if you're interested in developing a new studio, existing studio, or both.

To be part of the Stride team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you like to push your limits and lengthen your stride, you might want to think about opening your own Stride studio.