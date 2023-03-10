Signing out of account, Standby...
Stride FitnessTreadmill-based interval training
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$372K - $534K
- Units as of 2022
-
16 1,500.0% over 3 years
Stride is about indoor running, as this franchise puts a twist on conventional fitness studios. Instead of offering various fitness classes and equipment, Stride usually focuses on runners of every level. It does not matter if the client is a runner, jogger, or walker. Stride strives to work with each client at their fitness level to help them reach their goals.
Stride was founded in 2017 and began franchising in 2019. It is backed by the well-known parent company Xponential Fitness, potentially giving the company all the tools to succeed.
Why You May Want to Start a Stride Franchise
Stride’s franchise model might allow you to decide how big or how small you want to go. You can choose how much you want to do. Also, opening a Stride franchise may allow you to provide a service to your community.
You may be given the option to choose to take over an existing studio and not have to deal with the process of building and opening a new studio. You also generally get to indicate how long you would like it to take to open the studio.
Stride is one of the first of its kind. Sure there are other fitness studios, but there are not many studios wholly dedicated to indoor running. Stride franchises generally have certified run coaches that lead interval classes. The franchises are also usually outfitted with state-of-the-art Woodway treadmills.
What Might Make a Stride Franchise a Good Choice?
Do you emphasize inclusivity and have a passion for progress? If yes, it may be to think about opening a Stride franchise in your town.
Stride has brand strength as well as support from its parent company, Xponential Fitness. This franchise is not usually one without financial support, as it has partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover financial costs if they need help. This may be a major positive for new franchisees.
Stride tries hard not to leave you in the dust. The company puts its franchisees through training in an effort to best prepare them to run their franchise. This training typically includes lease negotiation, recruitments, finance, sales, marketing, sustainable business models, and more. Even when training is finished, you may still access additional support, if you need it.
How Do You Open a Stride Franchise?
The process to becoming a Stride franchisee is fairly straightforward. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't come prepared with a plan for how you want to roll out your studio.
First, evaluate whether you want to develop a single unit or multiple units. It's also important to consider how quickly you'd like to open. Stride may ask you about a time frame: 0-6 months, 6-12 months, or more than 12 months. During the process, you can also let Stride know if you're interested in developing a new studio, existing studio, or both.
To be part of the Stride team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
If you like to push your limits and lengthen your stride, you might want to think about opening your own Stride studio.
Company Overview
About Stride Fitness
More from Stride Fitness
CREATE A THRIVING FITNESS COMMUNITY FOR ALL FITNESS LEVELS
Founded in 2017, STRIDE Fitness is a treadmill-based interval training concept, delivering a total-body workout designed for every fitness level. An engaging program led by dynamic certified run coaches and utilizing heart-rate monitoring technology, STRIDE Fitness offers a supportive and inclusive environment providing three signature class formats including interval, endurance-based, and strength training.
Running is an essential mode of fitness. It is the most engaging, most effective way to achieve your mental and physical goals. Empowering, inspiring, and motivating. Running is the vehicle that propels you towards your strongest, most confident self and STRIDE will help you get there.
WHY OWN A STRIDE FITNESS?
With studios in some of the most competitive markets across the nation and almost 90 licensed locations, STRIDE Fitness is the first and only treadmill-based interval training brand. Based on the most universal modality in the world that has recently experienced a resurgence and participation, STRIDE Fitness is delivering an effective and dynamic total-body workout for a loyal, growing member base.
THE STRIDE BENEFITS:
FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE
With studios in some of the most competitive markets in the U.S, there is still extensive market opportunity - be the first to bring STRIDE to your local market and help others find their finish line!
SMART INVESTMENT & SEASONED SUPPORT TEAM
Along with STRIDE Fitness attracting a broad range of members to market to, you can also enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising. We know how to grow household name brands.
EXECUTIVE MODEL
Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
ALWAYS EVOLVING MEMBER EXPERIENCE
Our member experience is the core of what we do. We curate and consistently update class programming and music while empowering our coaches to ficilitate member growth class after class as their needs evolve.
EXPERT & EXTENSIVE SUPPORT
The Xponential & STRIDE Fitness team has the resources and network to ensure your continued growth & support. We'll guide you through the entire opening process, from site selection, lease negotiation, and construction, to recruiting your studio staff and activating your membership sales process, and marketing your studio. We provide extensive ongoing training, weekly & monthly update webinars, and one-on-one support as your business matures.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 21
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stride Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000

- Initial Investment
- $372,412 - $533,512
Initial Investment: $372,412 - $533,512

- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Net Worth Requirement: $500,000

- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Cash Requirement: $100,000
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Royalty Fee: 7%

- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Ad Royalty Fee: 2%

- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement: 10 years

- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Stride Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 1 hour
- Classroom Training
- 22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No

- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No

- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No

- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.

Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Stride Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
