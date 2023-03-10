Style Encore is the latest addition to the Winmark family’s award-winning brands, including Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, and Music Go Round. Leveraging over 30-year experience in the retail resale business, Winmark targets women in the 20 to 50 age group for Style Encore.

Style Encore was founded in 2013 and began franchising later that same year. There are over 50 franchises located in the United States, as well as another several in Canada.

At Style Encore, women sell their slightly used apparel and accessories and buy precious finds from other women at up to 90% off the standard retail price. As a franchisee, you may not only be finding success in your store, but also helping your customers face the world with confidence, the intelligent way.

Why You May Want to Start a Style Encore Franchise

A Style Encore franchise could be the perfect setting and vehicle if you wish to work a potentially fun job while positively impacting your community.

Opening a Style Encore franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Some Style Encore franchisees also choose to own other brands under the Winmark umbrella, thanks to their stellar market reputation, topnotch systems, and impressive unit economics.

What Might Make a Style Encore Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Style Encore team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet Style Encore’s minimum net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Your initial investment will come with quite a long list of inclusions, such as business planning assistance, retail site selection, demographic studies, and area market analysis. Style Encore will also provide you with a proprietary digital system for your operations, several dozens hours of classroom training, pre-opening, opening, and ongoing support in all critical areas of operations, from employee training to marketing to go along with a toll-free, technician-staffed support center.

How To Open a Style Encore Franchise

After obtaining basic information about the brand, you will be asked to tell the company about yourself, including your financial background. Once Style Encore determines that you are qualified to be a franchisee, they will contact you again and answer any other questions you may have. You will also be invited to make store visits and talk to current franchisees, which is an excellent way to validate the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document.

You will then be meeting the Style Encore franchise team on discovery day, your final step in seeing if this franchise is right for you. When your franchise application is approved, you’ll schedule to sign your franchise agreement, pay the initial fees, select a site, complete training, and finish all other steps leading up to your grand opening.

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Style Encore franchise.