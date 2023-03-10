Style Encore
Initial investment
$270K - $409K
Units as of 2022
71 2.9% over 3 years
Style Encore is the latest addition to the Winmark family’s award-winning brands, including Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, and Music Go Round. Leveraging over 30-year experience in the retail resale business, Winmark targets women in the 20 to 50 age group for Style Encore. 

Style Encore was founded in 2013 and began franchising later that same year. There are over 50 franchises located in the United States, as well as another several in Canada.

At Style Encore, women sell their slightly used apparel and accessories and buy precious finds from other women at up to 90% off the standard retail price. As a franchisee, you may not only be finding success in your store, but also helping your customers face the world with confidence, the intelligent way.

Why You May Want to Start a Style Encore Franchise

A Style Encore franchise could be the perfect setting and vehicle if you wish to work a potentially fun job while positively impacting your community. 

Opening a Style Encore franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Some Style Encore franchisees also choose to own other brands under the Winmark umbrella, thanks to their stellar market reputation, topnotch systems, and impressive unit economics.

What Might Make a Style Encore Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Style Encore team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet Style Encore’s minimum net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Your initial investment will come with quite a long list of inclusions, such as business planning assistance, retail site selection, demographic studies, and area market analysis. Style Encore will also provide you with a proprietary digital system for your operations, several dozens hours of classroom training, pre-opening, opening, and ongoing support in all critical areas of operations, from employee training to marketing to go along with a toll-free, technician-staffed support center. 

How To Open a Style Encore Franchise 

After obtaining basic information about the brand, you will be asked to tell the company about yourself, including your financial background. Once Style Encore determines that you are qualified to be a franchisee, they will contact you again and answer any other questions you may have. You will also be invited to make store visits and talk to current franchisees, which is an excellent way to validate the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document.

You will then be meeting the Style Encore franchise team on discovery day, your final step in seeing if this franchise is right for you. When your franchise application is approved, you’ll schedule to sign your franchise agreement, pay the initial fees, select a site, complete training, and finish all other steps leading up to your grand opening.

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Style Encore franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Style Encore

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Leadership
Brett Heffes, CEO
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
83
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
71 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Style Encore franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$270,200 - $409,400
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000 - $105,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Style Encore has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Style Encore landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
