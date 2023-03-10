FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$150K - $289K
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
Sumo Snow was launched in 2017 by Avina Pham and Kevin Nguyen. The team developed the Sumo Snow brand to provide Japanese and Taiwanese-inspired drinks, treats, and desserts. With a thriving business, Sumo Snow soon partnered with Franchise Creator, a Miami-based franchise consulting firm led by Hossein Kasmai. 

With a menu packed full of unique hot dogs, boba teas, smoothies, and more, there may be something on the menu for everyone. Sumo Snow also has seasonal and featured items that change regularly. An ideal Sumo Snow franchisee will embrace the Sumo Snow culture and be willing to follow a proven business model.

Why You May Want To Start a Sumo Snow Franchise

Sumo Snow is a unique concept that strives to provide customers with the best customer service, ingredients, and products. Sumo Snow ingredients are all made in-house, with truly unique product offerings.

Customers enjoy boba teas, matcha tiramisu, ube cream puffs, dessert ramen, Japanese raindrop cake, and more unique items. Sumo Snow has mutiple locations in Arizona and is headquartered in Surprise, AZ, just northeast of Phoenix. 

What Might Make a Sumo Snow Franchise a Good Choice?

The Sumo Snow franchising team believes it is set up to make things easier for you. After an approval process, the team will connect you with a real estate agent to find the best location. It also may offer help with construction if that proves to be necessary. 

From there, you will receive hands-on training from the Sumo Snow franchise team. You will learn how to best market and advertise your brand as you begin operations. The training team will offer assistance up to the location's soft-opening period and continue to help grow and promote your business.

How To Open a Sumo Snow Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sumo Snow franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sumo Snow franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Sumo Snow team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical term of agreement with Sumo Snow lasts for ten years that are renewable if you meet the Sumo Snow qualifications.

Sumo Snow has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify,

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sumo Snow franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Sumo Snow

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Teas, Ices, Ice Cream, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2017
Leadership
Ai (Avina) Pham, Owner
Corporate Address
16487 W. Bell Rd., #105
Surprise, AZ 85374

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sumo Snow franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$149,770 - $288,500
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sumo Snow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
