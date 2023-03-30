Supercuts

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#431 Ranked #94 last year
Initial investment
$151K - $313K
Units as of 2022
2,364 18% over 3 years
Supercuts, which was founded in 1975 and began franchising in 1979, is a hair care franchise that strives to provide quick and affordable haircuts on a walk-in and appointment-based system. With more than 2,600 corporate and franchise-owned locations, Supercuts serves millions of customers each year. The convenience may make it a stress-free option for those who need a last-minute trim or an affordable fashionable cut.

Its hairstylists provide styling, coloring, and waxing. Many people are in need of quick style services to keep them looking sharp. They can take advantage of Supercuts' innovative 20-minute haircut system that is used by many of their salons today. 

Why You May Want to Start a Supercuts Franchise

Supercuts is not just about hair care. Its franchise system focuses on operational excellence. To own a franchise location, you may not need any experience in the beauty industry at all—or even know how to hold a pair of haircutting scissors. Supercuts says that it helps you recruit the managers and stylists who have that experience for you. These stylists generally go through training to ensure that they are prepared to be hairstylists for your franchise.

Coming up with smart marketing strategies and building accountability to grow your business are values that seem especially important to Supercuts. With a manager-run system and multi-unit scalability, many franchisees may view their Supercuts as an opportunity.

What Might Make a Supercuts Franchise a Good Choice?

Hair care is part of a fairly consistent industry and chances are that the demand for stylists isn't likely to die down anytime soon. Because customers are encouraged to return for regular appointments, Supercuts encourages client retention. Supercuts' standardized, quick haircut system may help you take care of those customers.

This company is actually part of parent company Regis, which has been around since 1922. Regis owns several successful brands. Supercuts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

The amount of support the franchise offers is impressive and hopefully helpful for beginning a new franchise.

To be part of the Supercuts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do I Start a Supercuts Franchise?

To get started with Supercuts, begin with market research. Look up "hair stores open near me" to see what your competition is and if there are already any Supercuts in your area. Are you ready to be a leader who can positively implement company standards? 

Do you see yourself running multiple locations? If your finances and attitude are in the right place, this could be the opportunity for you. Franchisees who qualify may be given a support team to plan out a location and meet with other franchisees. 

On discovery day, you will usually go to company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota to meet executives and other hopeful franchisees in the same situation. This may be a great chance to ask questions about their experiences. Once you've been approved by the executive team, a design and construction team usually helps prepare your salon for opening day. Before long, you and your team could start offering good ol' American haircuts.

Company Overview

About Supercuts

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1975
Parent Company
Regis
Leadership
Matt Doctor, CEO
Corporate Address
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1979 (44 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
2,364 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Supercuts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$150,906 - $312,878
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $350,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
Conditional
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Supercuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-8
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Supercuts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Supercuts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #431 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

