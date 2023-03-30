Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#431 Ranked #94 last year
- Initial investment
-
$151K - $313K
- Units as of 2022
-
2,364 18% over 3 years
Supercuts, which was founded in 1975 and began franchising in 1979, is a hair care franchise that strives to provide quick and affordable haircuts on a walk-in and appointment-based system. With more than 2,600 corporate and franchise-owned locations, Supercuts serves millions of customers each year. The convenience may make it a stress-free option for those who need a last-minute trim or an affordable fashionable cut.
Its hairstylists provide styling, coloring, and waxing. Many people are in need of quick style services to keep them looking sharp. They can take advantage of Supercuts' innovative 20-minute haircut system that is used by many of their salons today.
Why You May Want to Start a Supercuts Franchise
Supercuts is not just about hair care. Its franchise system focuses on operational excellence. To own a franchise location, you may not need any experience in the beauty industry at all—or even know how to hold a pair of haircutting scissors. Supercuts says that it helps you recruit the managers and stylists who have that experience for you. These stylists generally go through training to ensure that they are prepared to be hairstylists for your franchise.
Coming up with smart marketing strategies and building accountability to grow your business are values that seem especially important to Supercuts. With a manager-run system and multi-unit scalability, many franchisees may view their Supercuts as an opportunity.
What Might Make a Supercuts Franchise a Good Choice?
Hair care is part of a fairly consistent industry and chances are that the demand for stylists isn't likely to die down anytime soon. Because customers are encouraged to return for regular appointments, Supercuts encourages client retention. Supercuts' standardized, quick haircut system may help you take care of those customers.
This company is actually part of parent company Regis, which has been around since 1922. Regis owns several successful brands. Supercuts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The amount of support the franchise offers is impressive and hopefully helpful for beginning a new franchise.
To be part of the Supercuts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do I Start a Supercuts Franchise?
To get started with Supercuts, begin with market research. Look up "hair stores open near me" to see what your competition is and if there are already any Supercuts in your area. Are you ready to be a leader who can positively implement company standards?
Do you see yourself running multiple locations? If your finances and attitude are in the right place, this could be the opportunity for you. Franchisees who qualify may be given a support team to plan out a location and meet with other franchisees.
On discovery day, you will usually go to company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota to meet executives and other hopeful franchisees in the same situation. This may be a great chance to ask questions about their experiences. Once you've been approved by the executive team, a design and construction team usually helps prepare your salon for opening day. Before long, you and your team could start offering good ol' American haircuts.
Company Overview
About Supercuts
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 1975
- Parent Company
- Regis
- Leadership
- Matt Doctor, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1979 (44 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 2,364 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Supercuts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $150,906 - $312,878
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000 - $350,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- Conditional
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Supercuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Supercuts? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Supercuts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Supercuts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Supercuts.
My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza
Express Employment Professionals
Sola Salons
Drybar
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.