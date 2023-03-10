Supporting Strategies offers a bookkeeping franchise opportunity that sets franchisees up to succeed by striving to make their learning curve a smooth and easy one. Its business model focuses on building a strong, experienced team—one that works to hold a brilliant standard for customer service.

Leslie Jorgensen started Supporting Strategies in 2004 with the goal of becoming the preferred resource for outsourced bookkeeping and controller services. The company began franchising in 2013, growing to become part of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. It's added more franchisees who believe in its entrepreneurial spirit and have a passion for helping small to mid-sized businesses succeed. Today, Supporting Strategies has over 100 offices across the United States.

Why You May Want to Open a Supporting Strategies Franchise

Supporting Strategies has been providing solution-based outsourced bookkeeping services and operational support to growing businesses. As a result, its clients get the support they need at a price they can afford, allowing them to focus on growing their business.

The company's skilled, experienced professionals use secure technology and tested processes in their full suite of services. These services include accounts payable, accounts receivable, bookkeeping, financial reporting, and payroll administration. It also allows work at home bookkeeping on a part-time basis for its professionals.

In general, Supporting Strategies offers a solid foundation for new franchisees. The company allows you to run your bookkeeping franchise according to your personal vision, allowing franchisees to understand all the benefits of a tested business model. Additionally, the brand will give you a comprehensive suite of resources, giving you a solid business model and support.

What Might Make a Supporting Strategies a Good Choice?

When you partner with Supporting Strategies, you're investing in a brand name and a proven business model that has worked for many franchisees before you. To be part of the Supporting Strategies team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Supporting Strategies has striven to help many franchisees push past the typical hurdles and obstacles that new businesses tend to face. Its model is scalable and structured to provide cost-effective bookkeeping services to clients, and confronts the rollercoaster effects of economics.

The Supporting Strategies system gives you an opportunity to operate your franchise business remotely. This is probably one of the most attractive benefits, especially from a bookkeeping perspective. A home office saves money for franchisees, as they don’t need to waste unnecessary funds on office space.This will give you the potential to keep your overhead relatively low and manageable.

How To Open a Supporting Strategies Franchise

If opening a Supporting Strategies franchise sounds like something you are interested in, start by submitting a franchise inquiry form to schedule a call with someone from their corporate office, which is located in Beverly, Massachusetts. The franchise development team will meet with you to discuss your business plan and the location you're interested in.

After they've answered all your questions, they'll send over the franchise agreement for you to sign if both parties are still interested in a partnership. You and your staff will attend training seminars to make sure you're prepared to open your doors. It will likely take multiple months to make your franchise business operational.