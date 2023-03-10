Supporting Strategies
Supporting Strategies offers a bookkeeping franchise opportunity that sets franchisees up to succeed by striving to make their learning curve a smooth and easy one. Its business model focuses on building a strong, experienced team—one that works to hold a brilliant standard for customer service. 

Leslie Jorgensen started Supporting Strategies in 2004 with the goal of becoming the preferred resource for outsourced bookkeeping and controller services. The company began franchising in 2013, growing to become part of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. It's added more franchisees who believe in its entrepreneurial spirit and have a passion for helping small to mid-sized businesses succeed. Today, Supporting Strategies has over 100 offices across the United States.

Why You May Want to Open a Supporting Strategies Franchise

Supporting Strategies has been providing solution-based outsourced bookkeeping services and operational support to growing businesses. As a result, its clients get the support they need at a price they can afford, allowing them to focus on growing their business. 

The company's skilled, experienced professionals use secure technology and tested processes in their full suite of services. These services include accounts payable, accounts receivable, bookkeeping, financial reporting, and payroll administration. It also allows work at home bookkeeping on a part-time basis for its professionals.

In general, Supporting Strategies offers a solid foundation for new franchisees. The company allows you to run your bookkeeping franchise according to your personal vision, allowing franchisees to understand all the benefits of a tested business model. Additionally, the brand will give you a comprehensive suite of resources, giving you a solid business model and support.

What Might Make a Supporting Strategies a Good Choice?

When you partner with Supporting Strategies, you're investing in a brand name and a proven business model that has worked for many franchisees before you. To be part of the Supporting Strategies team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Supporting Strategies has striven to help many franchisees push past the typical hurdles and obstacles that new businesses tend to face. Its model is scalable and structured to provide cost-effective bookkeeping services to clients, and confronts the rollercoaster effects of economics.

The Supporting Strategies system gives you an opportunity to operate your franchise business remotely. This is probably one of the most attractive benefits, especially from a bookkeeping perspective. A home office saves money for franchisees, as they don’t need to waste unnecessary funds on office space.This will give you the potential to keep your overhead relatively low and manageable. 

How To Open a Supporting Strategies Franchise

If opening a Supporting Strategies franchise sounds like something you are interested in, start by submitting a franchise inquiry form to schedule a call with someone from their corporate office, which is located in Beverly, Massachusetts. The franchise development team will meet with you to discuss your business plan and the location you're interested in. 

After they've answered all your questions, they'll send over the franchise agreement for you to sign if both parties are still interested in a partnership. You and your staff will attend training seminars to make sure you're prepared to open your doors. It will likely take multiple months to make your franchise business operational. 

Company Overview

About Supporting Strategies

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Supporting Strategies Partners
Leadership
Leslie Jorgensen, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
100 Cummings Center, #207P
Beverly, MA 01915
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
106 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Supporting Strategies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$76,570 - $103,190
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Supporting Strategies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
41 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Supporting Strategies landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

