Sweetberry
Initial investment
$124K - $260K
Units as of 2020
14
Sweetberry aims to provide healthy foods that cater to health-conscious consumers. Established in 2017, Sweetberry strives to provide quick and healthy, yet still delectable, fast food alternatives. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Sweetberry has opened several locations in the United States. It is looking to further expand its business across the country.

Sweetberry believes it is packed with a vast selection of foods and drinks with superfoods as the main ingredient. Ranging from various bowls such as acai and pitaya to wraps, smoothies, and salads, the content of the menu may hit everyone’s taste buds. Customers can also make custom orders, such as getting a delicious vegetarian-friendly wrap that is high in protein.

Why You May Want To Start a Sweetberry Franchise

Sweetberry may be perfect for franchisees who wish to encourage folks around them to be more aware of what they eat. If you are a superfoods fan who has a strong desire to educate the public about wellness and health through consumables, opening a Sweetberry franchise could give you the power to do so. You may have the chance to serve delicious, beautiful-looking, healthy dishes and beverages in a charming environment.

The franchise opportunity may also be an excellent way to jump-start your business career. Opening a Sweetberry franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in a reasonably crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Sweetberry Franchise a Good Choice?

When you first enter one of the Sweetberry franchise locations, you may notice how gorgeous and cute the place is. The company’s motto is “Superfood Made with Good Vibes,” and it’s not just for show. 

An exclusive territories policy is also applied to Sweetbeery locations, so you don’t need to worry about competing with other Sweetberry restaurants. You should also make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Sweetberry Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sweetberry franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sweetberry franchise would do well in your community. You might want to look for high-traffic neighborhoods with strong anchor tenants, such as health-focused supermarkets and high-end fitness centers. Other decent high-traffic possibilities include universities and residential buildings.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sweetberry franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Sweetberry brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Sweetberry franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Sweetberry franchise.

Company Overview

About Sweetberry

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Sweetberry Holdings LLC
Leadership
Desi Saran, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
3 Lydia Dr.
West New York, NJ 07093
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
14 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sweetberry franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$123,700 - $260,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sweetberry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
