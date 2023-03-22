Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$124K - $260K
- Units as of 2020
-
14
Sweetberry aims to provide healthy foods that cater to health-conscious consumers. Established in 2017, Sweetberry strives to provide quick and healthy, yet still delectable, fast food alternatives. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Sweetberry has opened several locations in the United States. It is looking to further expand its business across the country.
Sweetberry believes it is packed with a vast selection of foods and drinks with superfoods as the main ingredient. Ranging from various bowls such as acai and pitaya to wraps, smoothies, and salads, the content of the menu may hit everyone’s taste buds. Customers can also make custom orders, such as getting a delicious vegetarian-friendly wrap that is high in protein.
Why You May Want To Start a Sweetberry Franchise
Sweetberry may be perfect for franchisees who wish to encourage folks around them to be more aware of what they eat. If you are a superfoods fan who has a strong desire to educate the public about wellness and health through consumables, opening a Sweetberry franchise could give you the power to do so. You may have the chance to serve delicious, beautiful-looking, healthy dishes and beverages in a charming environment.
The franchise opportunity may also be an excellent way to jump-start your business career. Opening a Sweetberry franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in a reasonably crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Sweetberry Franchise a Good Choice?
When you first enter one of the Sweetberry franchise locations, you may notice how gorgeous and cute the place is. The company’s motto is “Superfood Made with Good Vibes,” and it’s not just for show.
An exclusive territories policy is also applied to Sweetbeery locations, so you don’t need to worry about competing with other Sweetberry restaurants. You should also make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Sweetberry Franchise
As you decide if opening a Sweetberry franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sweetberry franchise would do well in your community. You might want to look for high-traffic neighborhoods with strong anchor tenants, such as health-focused supermarkets and high-end fitness centers. Other decent high-traffic possibilities include universities and residential buildings.
As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sweetberry franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Sweetberry brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Sweetberry franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Sweetberry franchise.
Company Overview
About Sweetberry
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Sweetberry Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Desi Saran, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3 Lydia Dr.
West New York, NJ 07093
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 14 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sweetberry franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000


- Initial Investment
- $123,700 - $260,000


- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000


- Cash Requirement
- $100,000

- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee

- Royalty Fee
- 6%


- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%


- Term of Agreement
- 10 years


- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sweetberry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No

- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No

- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No

- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes


