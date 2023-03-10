Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Hawaiian coffee and fruit smoothies
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$35K - $382K
Units as of 2020
128 22% over 3 years
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies was founded in 1982 by the duo Jeff and Jill Summerhays. The Summerhays developed the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies brand to provide a healthy alternative to fast food. With a thriving mobile business, the Summerhays soon partnered with long-time entrepreneur Michael Haith, and the team began franchising in 1997. 

With a menu packed full of tropical smoothies and Hawaiian coffees, there may truly be something on the menu for everyone. An ideal franchisee should fit the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies brand culture of 'Ohana and be willing to follow a proven mobile business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise

With the flexibility of a mobile franchise, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies can be anywhere customers are. Customers can always get their tropical fix from birthday parties, school fundraisers, weddings, or beach days. Customers can even purchase Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies coffee beans online to get their favorite blends sent right to their door. This diversification of product distributions may help to produce various revenue streams. 

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. There are no guaranteed protected territories, but franchisees can claim events and various venues. This type of protection comes with the support of the "Mainland" support team. Many Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchises are mobile units, which may allow for lower overhead costs than other franchises can offer.

What Might Make a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise a Good Choice?

The "Mainland" support team may provide an initial week-long class and hands-on training in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here franchisees will learn how to make the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies product offerings. You will also learn how to best market and advertise your brand.

As you decide if opening a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise

To be part of the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
1982
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
128 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$34,900 - $382,200
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-24 hours
Classroom Training
32-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
