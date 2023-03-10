Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies was founded in 1982 by the duo Jeff and Jill Summerhays. The Summerhays developed the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies brand to provide a healthy alternative to fast food. With a thriving mobile business, the Summerhays soon partnered with long-time entrepreneur Michael Haith, and the team began franchising in 1997.

With a menu packed full of tropical smoothies and Hawaiian coffees, there may truly be something on the menu for everyone. An ideal franchisee should fit the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies brand culture of 'Ohana and be willing to follow a proven mobile business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise

With the flexibility of a mobile franchise, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies can be anywhere customers are. Customers can always get their tropical fix from birthday parties, school fundraisers, weddings, or beach days. Customers can even purchase Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies coffee beans online to get their favorite blends sent right to their door. This diversification of product distributions may help to produce various revenue streams.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. There are no guaranteed protected territories, but franchisees can claim events and various venues. This type of protection comes with the support of the "Mainland" support team. Many Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchises are mobile units, which may allow for lower overhead costs than other franchises can offer.

What Might Make a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise a Good Choice?

The "Mainland" support team may provide an initial week-long class and hands-on training in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here franchisees will learn how to make the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies product offerings. You will also learn how to best market and advertise your brand.

As you decide if opening a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies Franchise

To be part of the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies franchising team questions.