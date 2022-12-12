Tabla Cuisine

Indian restaurant
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$185K - $629K
Units as of 2024
4 Increase 33.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Tabla Cuisine

Industry Food
Related Categories Asian Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2008
Leadership Nora Jain, COO
Corporate Address 5829 Grand National Dr.
Orlando, FL 32819
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Florida
# of Units 4 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Tabla Cuisine franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$36,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$185,201 - $629,111
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 58-105 hours
Classroom Training 22-26 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5-15
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Tabla Cuisine.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, The

description
Greek and Mediterranean food

McAlister's Deli

description
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.

description
Sourdough sandwiches, salads, soups

Snapology

description
STEAM education programs

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Arby's Launched a Burger-Shaped Golf Driver for Father's Day — Here's How to Get One

This is the latest in a line of creative marketing campaigns from the brand.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

'Unpredictability in Various Forms' — How Franchisees Can Adapt and Protect Themselves From Election Year Uncertainty

Franchising can be both exciting and challenging, especially during times of unpredictability — like a U.S. presidential election year.

By Jeff Brazier
Franchise

Wildly Popular McDonald's Spinoff CosMc's Will Expand to 10 Locations This Year. Find Out Which Cities Will Get An Outpost.

CosMc's, which debuted in Illinois last year, has four locations and six more planned, including one in a new city.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

One State's Bipartisan Bill Will Change the Franchise Industry — And Boost Responsible Franchising

The legislation aims to make franchise relationships stronger by giving potential franchisees more information.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How an Idea and a Facebook Post Led to a $49 Million Tiny Home Business

Read how this family-owned franchise saw an untapped tiny home market and seized a huge opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

School of Rock Taps Latin America Master Franchisor for United Kingdom Expansion

The music educator is taking a new step in its international expansion with a master franchise agreement in the UK — and a familiar face is leading the venture.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing