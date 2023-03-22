TacoTime was founded in Eugene, Oregon, by Ron Fraedrick. He started running the first restaurant close to the University of Oregon, at 13th Avenue and High Street, in 1959. The first TacoTime franchise opened in Tacoma, Washington in 1962. TacoTime expanded to over 45 restaurants in seven Western states during the 1970s.

The first international TacoTime franchise opened in 1978 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. TacoTime Northwest obtained the rights to license, franchise, and operate the TacoTime idea freely in 1979. Taco Time Northwest serves Western Washington to the border between Canada and the United States, as well as Eastern Washington cities.

TacoTime has grown since the late 1970s, holding more than 200 franchises across Canada and the U.S.. In 2003, Kahala Brands of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a TacoTime Franchise

Restaurant experience is not a must in order to open a TacoTime franchise. Still, you will need to have a demonstrated performance history of managerial experience, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a willingness to follow a well-established business model.

The TacoTime team will advise you through all site selection stages, lease negotiation, construction, training, and the grand opening of your franchise. They will also offer continuing operations process support and marketing, including meetings and conventions, security, field operations, and advertising..

A TacoTime store offers a small range of operations. It makes finding the ideal place for your TacoTime franchise relatively easy, and it makes for a simple store to clean and operate. You will need to hire a staff of at least 15 people, who you will train to keep the quality of TacoTime products as high as possible. At the same time, you will make sure your customers have pleasant experiences in your store with yummy food.

What Might Make TacoTime a Good Choice?

You should make sure you're financially ready with enough liquid capital and net worth available to cover the franchise fee and other startup expenses as a franchisee. These might include continuing royalty percentages and a potential renewal fee. You should also have a good credit score.

In addition, TacoTime charges advertising fees of gross sales. These fees go to national marketing, local restaurant marketing, and brand building. Your TacoTime representative will provide additional information as you operate your location.

How to Open a TacoTime Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a TacoTime franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the business and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community and location. While competition is healthy, a location that features other Mexican food restaurants may not be the optimal place to open a TacoTime franchise.

After submitting an inquiry with TacoTime, a franchise representative may call you to evaluate your franchisee requirements and the ideal location for you. If your request is accepted, the franchise representative will talk you through the particulars of the disclosure document.

After being confirmed as a franchisee, you will sign a contract before you start operating a TacoTime franchise. You will spend dozens of hours in the classroom to train for your opening, as well as upwards of 100 hours training on the job to understand how best to operate your store.