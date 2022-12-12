Tapinto

Local online news and digital marketing platforms
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$7K - $11K
Units as of 2023
98 Increase 24.1% over 3 years
About Tapinto

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Advertising Services
Founded 2008
Parent Company Tap Into Local LLC
Leadership Michael Shapiro, CEO
Corporate Address P.O. Box 794
New Providence, NJ 07974
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 98 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Tapinto franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$5,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$7,475 - $11,025
Royalty Fee Information Circle
$500-$660/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
4 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 10 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
