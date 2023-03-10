Tapout Fitness

Tapout Fitness

Fitness and martial arts
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$158K - $736K
Units as of 2020
28 250.0% over 3 years
Tapout Fitness was founded in 2014 as part of the larger Tapout brand. Tapout Fitness is backed and owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Both brands are powerhouses in the world of wrestling and entertainment. 

Tapout Fitness boasts over 15 locations throughout the United States. It also has a presence internationally, with a handful of franchises located outside of the U.S. Tapout Fitness may feature a unique body and mind fitness program that includes martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, boot camps, and high-intensity interval training.

Why You May Want to Start a Tapout Fitness Franchise 

Tapout Fitness is a unique brand that encourages people to join and take up an everyday fitness challenge inspired by martial arts. Tapout Fitness is open to everybody, including children, with some branches open for 24 hours every day.

At a Tapout Fitness location, members will find standard gym amenities such as lockers, showers, and changing rooms. Some larger Tapout Fitness studios may also have cardio and free weight equipment. 

Those members interested may also purchase Tapout Fitness attire, and with dedicated martial arts advancements, members can belt-rank like in other standard martial arts studios.

What Might Make a Tapout Fitness a Good Choice?

To become a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you need the energy to push for growth and be confident in your skills and abilities. It would help if you were an excellent communicator and dedicated to the brand and have a genuine belief that you are creating something special. 

When you open a Tapout Fitness franchise, expect to be responsible for time spent at your franchise location with a regular need to report back to headquarters in Marietta, Georgia.

As a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you will train, be guided, and supported in all key areas to ensure overall franchise location growth. These supports may include:

  • Real estate suggestions

  • Operations

  • Marketing

  • Sales

  • Equipment

  • Construction and design

  • Fitness regimes

  • Technology

How To Open a Tapout Fitness Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tapout Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your chosen area to see if Tapout Fitness would do well in your desired community. While competition is healthy, too much may prevent some possible growth for your franchise.

To be part of the Tapout Fitness team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tapout Fitness franchising team questions.

It may also be wise to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Tapout Fitness franchise.

Company Overview

About Tapout Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Leadership
Marc Tascher, CEO & Chairman
Corporate Address
1640 Powers Ferry Rd.
Marietta, GA 30067
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
28 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tapout Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$158,410 - $736,491
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tapout Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tapout Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

