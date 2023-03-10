Tapout Fitness was founded in 2014 as part of the larger Tapout brand. Tapout Fitness is backed and owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Both brands are powerhouses in the world of wrestling and entertainment.

Tapout Fitness boasts over 15 locations throughout the United States. It also has a presence internationally, with a handful of franchises located outside of the U.S. Tapout Fitness may feature a unique body and mind fitness program that includes martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, boot camps, and high-intensity interval training.

Why You May Want to Start a Tapout Fitness Franchise

Tapout Fitness is a unique brand that encourages people to join and take up an everyday fitness challenge inspired by martial arts. Tapout Fitness is open to everybody, including children, with some branches open for 24 hours every day.

At a Tapout Fitness location, members will find standard gym amenities such as lockers, showers, and changing rooms. Some larger Tapout Fitness studios may also have cardio and free weight equipment.

Those members interested may also purchase Tapout Fitness attire, and with dedicated martial arts advancements, members can belt-rank like in other standard martial arts studios.

What Might Make a Tapout Fitness a Good Choice?

To become a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you need the energy to push for growth and be confident in your skills and abilities. It would help if you were an excellent communicator and dedicated to the brand and have a genuine belief that you are creating something special.

When you open a Tapout Fitness franchise, expect to be responsible for time spent at your franchise location with a regular need to report back to headquarters in Marietta, Georgia.

As a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you will train, be guided, and supported in all key areas to ensure overall franchise location growth. These supports may include:

Real estate suggestions

Operations

Marketing

Sales

Equipment

Construction and design

Fitness regimes

Technology

How To Open a Tapout Fitness Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tapout Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your chosen area to see if Tapout Fitness would do well in your desired community. While competition is healthy, too much may prevent some possible growth for your franchise.

To be part of the Tapout Fitness team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tapout Fitness franchising team questions.

It may also be wise to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Tapout Fitness franchise.