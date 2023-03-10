Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$158K - $736K
- Units as of 2020
-
28 250.0% over 3 years
Tapout Fitness was founded in 2014 as part of the larger Tapout brand. Tapout Fitness is backed and owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Both brands are powerhouses in the world of wrestling and entertainment.
Tapout Fitness boasts over 15 locations throughout the United States. It also has a presence internationally, with a handful of franchises located outside of the U.S. Tapout Fitness may feature a unique body and mind fitness program that includes martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, boot camps, and high-intensity interval training.
Why You May Want to Start a Tapout Fitness Franchise
Tapout Fitness is a unique brand that encourages people to join and take up an everyday fitness challenge inspired by martial arts. Tapout Fitness is open to everybody, including children, with some branches open for 24 hours every day.
At a Tapout Fitness location, members will find standard gym amenities such as lockers, showers, and changing rooms. Some larger Tapout Fitness studios may also have cardio and free weight equipment.
Those members interested may also purchase Tapout Fitness attire, and with dedicated martial arts advancements, members can belt-rank like in other standard martial arts studios.
What Might Make a Tapout Fitness a Good Choice?
To become a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you need the energy to push for growth and be confident in your skills and abilities. It would help if you were an excellent communicator and dedicated to the brand and have a genuine belief that you are creating something special.
When you open a Tapout Fitness franchise, expect to be responsible for time spent at your franchise location with a regular need to report back to headquarters in Marietta, Georgia.
As a Tapout Fitness franchisee, you will train, be guided, and supported in all key areas to ensure overall franchise location growth. These supports may include:
-
Real estate suggestions
-
Operations
-
Marketing
-
Sales
-
Equipment
-
Construction and design
-
Fitness regimes
-
Technology
How To Open a Tapout Fitness Franchise
As you decide if opening a Tapout Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your chosen area to see if Tapout Fitness would do well in your desired community. While competition is healthy, too much may prevent some possible growth for your franchise.
To be part of the Tapout Fitness team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tapout Fitness franchising team questions.
It may also be wise to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Tapout Fitness franchise.
Company Overview
About Tapout Fitness
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- # of Units
- 28 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tapout Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $158,410 - $736,491
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Tapout Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Tapout Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
