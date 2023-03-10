If you're looking for a business opportunity that's hot and scaling fast, starting a Teriyaki Madness franchise may be a great option.

Customers tend to love food that's healthy, fresh, and made when they order. This is what Teriyaki Madness has been offering clients since its inception in 2003 and subsequent franchising in 2005. In the restaurant industry, fast-casual and Asian foods are two of the most popular segments. Teriyaki Madness has accumulated over 70 restaurants in the United States, as well as a few internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Teriyaki Madness Franchise

The time may be right to open a Teriyaki Madness franchise—there's much demand for fast-casual Asian food. Teriyaki Madness has experienced considerable growth over the years, and franchisees can grow with them by applying their proven business concept.

As you build, the Teriyaki Madness team will support you with comprehensive training and continued coaching even after opening your outlet. The Teriyaki Madness Japanese menu is simple, so much so that both employees and customers can work around it. With this kind of simplicity, you can focus more on scaling your business.

What Might Make a Teriyaki Madness Franchise a Good Choice?

At the heart of the opportunity, franchising a Teriyaki Madness means you'll be serving in-demand recipes. As you dish your customers up big bowls of alluring food, you'll grow your brand and serve your community.

To be part of the Teriyaki Madness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Teriyaki Madness franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Teriyaki Madness Franchise

The process to become a Teriyaki Madness franchisee starts with an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other better and for the franchiser to see if you're a good fit. This takes place after submitting a simple franchise inquiry form.

Next, you'll likely be able to review the Franchise Disclosure Document. The other legal bit to be covered is understanding the roles and responsibilities of each party, the investment, and the potential revenues. The support that each department gives you will be described, and as an informed decision is made, you can interact with other franchisees and see the support they receive.

Once all is figured out, you can cut the ribbon on your Teriyaki Madness franchise location and put in the work to bring the wok to some mad-hungry customers.