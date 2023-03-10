Signing out of account, Standby...
#277 Ranked #252 last year
- Initial investment
-
$346K - $769K
- Units as of 2022
-
117 101.7% over 3 years
If you're looking for a business opportunity that's hot and scaling fast, starting a Teriyaki Madness franchise may be a great option.
Customers tend to love food that's healthy, fresh, and made when they order. This is what Teriyaki Madness has been offering clients since its inception in 2003 and subsequent franchising in 2005. In the restaurant industry, fast-casual and Asian foods are two of the most popular segments. Teriyaki Madness has accumulated over 70 restaurants in the United States, as well as a few internationally.
Why You May Want to Start a Teriyaki Madness Franchise
The time may be right to open a Teriyaki Madness franchise—there's much demand for fast-casual Asian food. Teriyaki Madness has experienced considerable growth over the years, and franchisees can grow with them by applying their proven business concept.
As you build, the Teriyaki Madness team will support you with comprehensive training and continued coaching even after opening your outlet. The Teriyaki Madness Japanese menu is simple, so much so that both employees and customers can work around it. With this kind of simplicity, you can focus more on scaling your business.
What Might Make a Teriyaki Madness Franchise a Good Choice?
At the heart of the opportunity, franchising a Teriyaki Madness means you'll be serving in-demand recipes. As you dish your customers up big bowls of alluring food, you'll grow your brand and serve your community.
To be part of the Teriyaki Madness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Teriyaki Madness franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Teriyaki Madness Franchise
The process to become a Teriyaki Madness franchisee starts with an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other better and for the franchiser to see if you're a good fit. This takes place after submitting a simple franchise inquiry form.
Next, you'll likely be able to review the Franchise Disclosure Document. The other legal bit to be covered is understanding the roles and responsibilities of each party, the investment, and the potential revenues. The support that each department gives you will be described, and as an informed decision is made, you can interact with other franchisees and see the support they receive.
Once all is figured out, you can cut the ribbon on your Teriyaki Madness franchise location and put in the work to bring the wok to some mad-hungry customers.
Company Overview
About Teriyaki Madness
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 70
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 117 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teriyaki Madness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $346,400 - $768,760
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $550,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Teriyaki Madness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 194 hours
- Classroom Training
- 38 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15-20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Teriyaki Madness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Teriyaki Madness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
