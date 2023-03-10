Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness

Asian food
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#277 Ranked #252 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$346K - $769K
Units as of 2022
117 101.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

If you're looking for a business opportunity that's hot and scaling fast, starting a Teriyaki Madness franchise may be a great option.

Customers tend to love food that's healthy, fresh, and made when they order. This is what Teriyaki Madness has been offering clients since its inception in 2003 and subsequent franchising in 2005. In the restaurant industry, fast-casual and Asian foods are two of the most popular segments. Teriyaki Madness has accumulated over 70 restaurants in the United States, as well as a few internationally. 

Why You May Want to Start a Teriyaki Madness Franchise

The time may be right to open a Teriyaki Madness franchise—there's much demand for fast-casual Asian food. Teriyaki Madness has experienced considerable growth over the years, and franchisees can grow with them by applying their proven business concept.

As you build, the Teriyaki Madness team will support you with comprehensive training and continued coaching even after opening your outlet. The Teriyaki Madness Japanese menu is simple, so much so that both employees and customers can work around it. With this kind of simplicity, you can focus more on scaling your business. 

What Might Make a Teriyaki Madness Franchise a Good Choice?

At the heart of the opportunity, franchising a Teriyaki Madness means you'll be serving in-demand recipes. As you dish your customers up big bowls of alluring food, you'll grow your brand and serve your community. 

To be part of the Teriyaki Madness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Teriyaki Madness franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Teriyaki Madness Franchise

The process to become a Teriyaki Madness franchisee starts with an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other better and for the franchiser to see if you're a good fit. This takes place after submitting a simple franchise inquiry form. 

Next, you'll likely be able to review the Franchise Disclosure Document. The other legal bit to be covered is understanding the roles and responsibilities of each party, the investment, and the potential revenues. The support that each department gives you will be described, and as an informed decision is made, you can interact with other franchisees and see the support they receive. 

Once all is figured out, you can cut the ribbon on your Teriyaki Madness franchise location and put in the work to bring the wok to some mad-hungry customers.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Teriyaki Madness

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food
Founded
2003
Parent Company
M.H. Franchise Co. Inc.
Leadership
Michael Haith, CEO
Corporate Address
950 S. Cherry St., #850
Denver, CO 80246
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
117 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teriyaki Madness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$346,400 - $768,760
Net Worth Requirement
$550,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Teriyaki Madness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
194 hours
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Teriyaki Madness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Teriyaki Madness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Teriyaki Madness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #277 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #134 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #2 in Asian Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Teriyaki Madness.

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing