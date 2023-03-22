Signing out of account, Standby...
Company Overview
About Tix Travel & Ticket Agency
- Industry
- Business Opportunity
- Related Categories
- Business Opportunity
- Founded
- 1982
- Corporate Address
-
P.O. Box 1595
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Business Overview
- Offering Opportunities Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of Units
- 500 (as of 2016)
Additional Information
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tix Travel & Ticket Agency.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Investment
- $995
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the business
- Is business term renewable?
- N/A
Training & Support Offered
Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.
- Additional Training
- Training By Phone; Training Online; Training Video; Training Manual
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSales LeadsAdvertising/MarketingTechnical Support
Operations
Additional details about running this business.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- N/A
- Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this business be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
