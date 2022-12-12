Town Square

Adult daycare
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$847K - $1.4M
Units as of 2023
7 Increase 250.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Town Square

Founded 2018
Parent Company SH Town Square Franchising Inc
Leadership Peter Ross, CEO
Corporate Address 901 Dulaney Valley Rd., #700
Towson, MD 21204
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 7 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Town Square franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$99,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$847,224 - $1,387,268
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training ongoing
Classroom Training 43 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Marine Turned Around Two Businesses Through Exceptional Leadership. Now They're Approaching a Combined $1 Million in Revenue.

Luke Cain took what he learned about leadership and determination in the Marine Corps and applied it to his businesses. The result has been rapid growth.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

McDonald's Just Announced 'Free Fries Fridays.' Here's How to Get In On the Deal.

The fast-food giant is giving away its most popular item—with a few conditions.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

Millennials Are Getting Too Old for Crypto's Volatility. Many Are Moving to Franchising as a Safer Option.

After years marked by scandals and seeing their peers losing their life savings in Ethereum, many Millennial investors are looking for an alternative to crypto — and finding it in franchising.

By Kenny Rose
Franchise

Net Worth Calculator for Franchises

Use this financial tool to help you along on your franchise journey.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

The 6 Key Metrics Successful Franchise Restaurants Use to Measure Potential

Here are six metrics that top franchise restaurants use — that you can use as well — to determine the potential of a new project and whether it's worth their time.

By Thalia Toha
Growing a Business

Micha Magid of Mighty Quinn's BBQ Says Restaurants Need to Break the Mold When It Comes to Franchising. Here's Why.

Mighty Quinn's BBQ co-founder Micha Magid discusses scaling a business, building a restaurant tech stack, and abandoning a one-size-fits-all approach to franchising.

By Shawn P. Walchef
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing