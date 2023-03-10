Tubby's Sub Shop

Tubby's Sub Shop

Subs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$138K - $313K
Units as of 2021
56 9% over 3 years
Company Overview

Founder Richard Paganes opened the first Tubby’s Sub Shop in 1968 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. The company began franchising in 1978 and has locations in the Midwest and southeastern United States. Tubby’s, which began as a family-owned and -operated business, is now public and is based in Clinton Township, Michigan.

About Tubby's Sub Shop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1968
Parent Company
Tubby's Sub Shops Inc.
Leadership
Robert Paganes, President/CEO
Corporate Address
30551 Edison Dr., #A
Roseville, MI 48066
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1978 (45 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
56 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tubby's Sub Shop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $39,500
Initial Investment
$137,500 - $313,000
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Tubby's Sub Shop offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Tubby's Sub Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
92 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tubby's Sub Shop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tubby's Sub Shop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #6 in Submarine Sandwiches in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
