Victress MVMT

Women's strength training
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$366K - $540K
Units as of 2024
6 Increase 500.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Victress MVMT

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Fitness
Founded 2018
Parent Company S+S MVMT Enterprises, LLC
Leadership Anastasia Grenfell, CEO and Co-Founder
Corporate Address 8245 Cody Dr., #A
Lincoln, NE 68512
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada
# of Units 6 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Victress MVMT franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$366,250 - $539,600
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2.5%
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 32 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Victress MVMT.

Body Fit Training

description
Functional fitness training

StretchLab

description
Assisted stretching

Pet Wants

description
Natural pet-food stores/delivery

StretchLab

description
Assisted stretching

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The Basics of Buying a Franchise

Are you thinking about buying a franchise? We've got all the information you need to help you decide whether franchising is right for you.

Franchise

Am I a Good Franchise Candidate?

Not everyone is franchise material.

By Rick Grossmann
Franchise

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document

A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. Here's how to read between the lines.

By Julie Bennett
Franchise

'Not What Anybody Signed Up For': A Legal Expert Weighs In on the Labor Rule That Could Destroy Franchising

'Entrepreneur' spoke to labor attorney Jim Paretti to unravel the status of each of the legal challenges to the expanded Joint Employer Rule — and find out what comes next.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Drive for Success With the Top 15 Automotive Franchises in 2024

If you dream of running your own auto repair shop, car wash or specialty vehicle service center, buckle up and get ready to explore the top 15 automotive franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

Which Franchise Model Is Right for You? Here's How to Choose

There are thousands of brands and concepts, but franchises generally fall under two business models: "brick-and-mortar" and "service-based." Which is the best choice for you?

By David Busker
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing