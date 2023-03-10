Founded by former criminal trial attorney and avid e-biker Jamie Gilson in 2014, Voltaire Cycles has become a leader in the e-mobility market. Voltaire Cycles offers a variety of electric bikes, scooters, and skateboards at locations throughout the country, including New Jersey, Florida, and Oregon.

Under the direction of parent company Electric Spokes Corporation, Voltaire Cycles has maneuvered itself into a growing industry, as e-bike sales may be trending upwards.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Voltaire Cycles has opened several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Voltaire Cycles Franchise

Independence, community, guidance, and family business are among some of the key values at Voltaire Cycles. Franchisees should have strong communication and customer service skills to go along with a strong work ethic and an eye for new opportunities.

Although Voltaire Cycles franchisees do not typically require a background in the e-mobility industry, individuals with a passion for helping customers get to where they want to go could be well-suited to open a Voltaire Cycle franchise. As such, Voltaire Cycle prides itself on helping families, individuals, and businesses find the perfect set of wheels for whatever their e-mobility needs may be.

Opening a Voltaire Cycles franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Voltaire Cycles Franchise a Good Choice?

Voltaire Cycles wants to be at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution. E-mobility is an eco-friendly, stylish, and efficient transportation mode. Whether it’s city cruising or backcountry trailblazing, the wide selection of electric-powered bikes, scooters, and skateboards available at both online and physical storefronts may be enhanced by the advice of a Voltaire Cycles staff member.

Voltaire Cycles franchisees are urged to adapt to the brand’s ever-growing lineup of rides and their constantly advancing systems. Interacting directly with Voltaire Cycles customers is another ideal ability, as a friendly, knowledgeable environment is an atmosphere Voltaire Cycle strives to create. Additionally, Voltaire Cycles franchisees should be prepared to handle the hiring and training of their staff members and coordinate business operations.

How To Open a Voltaire Cycles Franchise

To be part of the Voltaire Cycles team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Voltaire Cycles brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Voltaire Cycles franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Voltaire Cycles may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It would be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary resources to own and operate a Voltaire Cycles franchise.