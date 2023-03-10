Voltaire Cycles

Electric bicycles, scooters, trikes, and skateboards, accessories, and repairs
Initial investment
$127K - $412K
Units as of 2020
3 200.0% over 3 years
Founded by former criminal trial attorney and avid e-biker Jamie Gilson in 2014, Voltaire Cycles has become a leader in the e-mobility market. Voltaire Cycles offers a variety of electric bikes, scooters, and skateboards at locations throughout the country, including New Jersey, Florida, and Oregon.

Under the direction of parent company Electric Spokes Corporation, Voltaire Cycles has maneuvered itself into a growing industry, as e-bike sales may be trending upwards.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Voltaire Cycles has opened several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Voltaire Cycles Franchise

Independence, community, guidance, and family business are among some of the key values at Voltaire Cycles. Franchisees should have strong communication and customer service skills to go along with a strong work ethic and an eye for new opportunities.

Although Voltaire Cycles franchisees do not typically require a background in the e-mobility industry, individuals with a passion for helping customers get to where they want to go could be well-suited to open a Voltaire Cycle franchise. As such, Voltaire Cycle prides itself on helping families, individuals, and businesses find the perfect set of wheels for whatever their e-mobility needs may be.

Opening a Voltaire Cycles franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Voltaire Cycles Franchise a Good Choice?

Voltaire Cycles wants to be at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution. E-mobility is an eco-friendly, stylish, and efficient transportation mode. Whether it’s city cruising or backcountry trailblazing, the wide selection of electric-powered bikes, scooters, and skateboards available at both online and physical storefronts may be enhanced by the advice of a Voltaire Cycles staff member.

Voltaire Cycles franchisees are urged to adapt to the brand’s ever-growing lineup of rides and their constantly advancing systems. Interacting directly with Voltaire Cycles customers is another ideal ability, as a friendly, knowledgeable environment is an atmosphere Voltaire Cycle strives to create. Additionally, Voltaire Cycles franchisees should be prepared to handle the hiring and training of their staff members and coordinate business operations.

How To Open a Voltaire Cycles Franchise

To be part of the Voltaire Cycles team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Voltaire Cycles brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Voltaire Cycles franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Voltaire Cycles may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It would be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary resources to own and operate a Voltaire Cycles franchise.

Company Overview

About Voltaire Cycles

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Electric Spokes Corp.
Leadership
Jamie Gilson, Founder
Corporate Address
400 Bloomfield Ave.
Verona, NJ 07044
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Voltaire Cycles franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$14,480 - $46,900
Initial Investment
$127,193 - $412,388
Net Worth Requirement
$160,000 - $320,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
2% off franchise fee; reduced royalty fee
Royalty Fee
to 3%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Voltaire Cycles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
9 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
