WaBa Grill
Initial investment
$341K - $577K
Units as of 2022
191 0.0% over 3 years
Sunny California became home to WaBa Grill in 2004 when its founders made their vision of bringing healthy food to the fast-food market a reality. WaBa Grill decided to use fresh ingredients and premium meats to create tasty, healthy ingredients at fast-food speeds. Special attention is given to how the ingredients are prepared, with no heat lamps, fryers, or oil used to make their food.

WaBa Grill strives to provide customers with a welcoming greeting, carefully and quickly prepared meals, and a clean dining area in which customers can enjoy tasty combinations. Marketed to people seeking a healthy alternative without sacrificing flavor or speed, this southern California brand is growing with the potential to come to your community.

Since beginning to franchise in 2006, WaBa Grill has opened over 175 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a WaBa Grill Franchise

Franchisees who are motivated and organized may be a good fit for a WaBa Grill location. It is not required, but if you have worked in a restaurant before or have experience in the service industry, that is typically seen as a benefit. 

If you can dedicate yourself to WaBa Grill full-time, this franchise could be the right fit for you. WaBa Grill looks for franchisees with experience and communication skills combined with a love for people and service. The company emphasizes brand recognition and investments in the merit of its menu. This may serve as an opportunity to bring a different quality of food to the fast-food market.

What Might Make a WaBa Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the WaBa Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other ongoing fees. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set requirements of net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you explore the opportunity to open a WaBa Grill franchise, make sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a WaBa Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a WaBa Grill Franchise

To start the journey for your own WaBa Grill franchise, begin by submitting an informational form. Someone from WaBa Grill may contact you and walk you through the rest of the steps towards opening a franchise in your community. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years with an opportunity to renew their agreement if you meet the WaBa Grill requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the WaBa Grill franchising team questions. Once you are confident in your decision and have participated in the company-provided training for franchisees, you will be  ready to do your part to bring taste, health, and quality to the fast-food market. 

Company Overview

About WaBa Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food
Founded
2004
Parent Company
WaBa Restaurant Group
Leadership
Andrew Kim, CEO
Corporate Address
181 S. Old Springs Rd.
Anahiem, CA 92808
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
191 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a WaBa Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$341,000 - $577,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Food Franchises

