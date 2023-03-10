We Insure is an independent insurance firm that is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Established in 2009, We Insure has hundreds of agencies in 34 states nationwide.

This insurance company specializes in offering back end support as you work on the front end to minimize your sales processes' distractions and obstacles. We Insure offers most insurance lines from home, auto, business, health, and life insurance. With a strong presence in multiple markets, this company guarantees the best fit for your customers. We Insure is a top option for insurers looking to start an insurance business.

Why You May Want to Start a We Insure Franchise

We Insure is committed to eliminating all non-revenue generating processes from the agent, giving them ample time and space to focus all of their energies on quoting, selling policies, and catering to customers. The support structure, superior technology, and company culture are all desirable, enabling the brand to perform beyond average industry benchmarks. Their corporate management team has years of experience and many relationships built on trust.

Consistent high performance has helped the company gain awards and achievements in the insurance industry, making it renowned as a leader in innovation. It has recently made Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking, which is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

We Insure strives to provide excellent customer care service that handles complaints and queries effectively so that you can deal with the essential parts of the business. You can also take advantage of the networking systems of We Insure’s agents in order to get more referrals and advice when needed.

What Might Make We Insure a Good Choice?

To become a We Insure franchisee you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These fees cover the marketing, equipment, and training you will need to undertake operations in your new capacity as a franchisee with the company. Veterans may receive a discount if they choose to open a We Insure franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you explore the possibility of franchising.

How to Open a We Insure Franchise

You can start a We Insure franchise as an agent or agency, depending on the capital on hand and your previous experience. An ideal franchisee is someone with sales experience, knowledge of the insurance world, and business prowess.

Submit an inquiry with We Insure to learn more about the franchise opportunity and see if you'd be a good fit with the company. If all progresses well during interviews and various background checks, you may pay your investment and begin training to operate your We Insure franchise.