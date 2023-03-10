We Insure

We Insure

Insurance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#474 Ranked #321 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$44K - $124K
Units as of 2022
192 104.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

We Insure is an independent insurance firm that is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Established in 2009, We Insure has hundreds of agencies in 34 states nationwide.

This insurance company specializes in offering back end support as you work on the front end to minimize your sales processes' distractions and obstacles. We Insure offers most insurance lines from home, auto, business, health, and life insurance. With a strong presence in multiple markets, this company guarantees the best fit for your customers. We Insure is a top option for insurers looking to start an insurance business.

Why You May Want to Start a We Insure Franchise

We Insure is committed to eliminating all non-revenue generating processes from the agent, giving them ample time and space to focus all of their energies on quoting, selling policies, and catering to customers. The support structure, superior technology, and company culture are all desirable, enabling the brand to perform beyond average industry benchmarks. Their corporate management team has years of experience and many relationships built on trust.

Consistent high performance has helped the company gain awards and achievements in the insurance industry, making it renowned as a leader in innovation. It has recently made Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking, which is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

We Insure strives to provide excellent customer care service that handles complaints and queries effectively so that you can deal with the essential parts of the business. You can also take advantage of the networking systems of We Insure’s agents in order to get more referrals and advice when needed.

What Might Make We Insure a Good Choice?

To become a We Insure franchisee you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These fees cover the marketing, equipment, and training you will need to undertake operations in your new capacity as a franchisee with the company. Veterans may receive a discount if they choose to open a We Insure franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you explore the possibility of franchising.

How to Open a We Insure Franchise

You can start a We Insure franchise as an agent or agency, depending on the capital on hand and your previous experience. An ideal franchisee is someone with sales experience, knowledge of the insurance world, and business prowess. 

Submit an inquiry with We Insure to learn more about the franchise opportunity and see if you'd be a good fit with the company. If all progresses well during interviews and various background checks, you may pay your investment and begin training to operate your We Insure franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About We Insure

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance
Founded
2009
Parent Company
PEAK6
Leadership
Deb Franklin and Andy McGuire, CEOs
Corporate Address
1300 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy., #300
Sunrise, FL 33323
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
500
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
192 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a We Insure franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$44,445 - $124,445
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
We Insure offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
We Insure has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like We Insure? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where We Insure landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where We Insure ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #474 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #51 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #42 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #25 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to We Insure.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Ranked #201
Learn More

Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #153
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing