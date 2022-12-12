Zika X Misting Systems

Mosquito misting and cooling systems
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$43K - $73K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Zika X Misting Systems

Related Categories Pest Control
Founded 2018
Leadership George Melit, CEO
Corporate Address 825 Center St., #36C
Jupiter, FL 33468

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Zika X Misting Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$29,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$43,450 - $73,200
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Zika X Misting Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 21 hours
Classroom Training 12 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Zika X Misting Systems.

Zika X Misting Systems

description
Mosquito misting and cooling systems

Cruise Planners

description
Travel agencies

ohDeer

description
Natural deer, tick, and mosquito control

Exit Factor

description
Business coaching and consulting

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This College Student Pitched His Parents a Business Idea. Now, He Runs a $7 Million Ice Cream Brand.

What started in a garage has scaled to 17 locations thanks to smart tech, strong culture and made-to-order desserts.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Franchising Will Outpace the U.S. Economy in 2025 — Here's How

This year, the franchise industry is on pace to outperform the U.S. economy. Here's why.

By Matt Haller
Franchise

He Was a Refugee as a Child. Now, He Runs 11 Businesses — and Has an Unexpected Mantra.

Orhan Veli is now the top-performing owner at Saladworks. He has a unique business outlook.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Want Better Franchise Candidates? Start by Chasing Fewer Leads

Pursuing volume over quality franchise leads drains resources and damages brands. Here's how to shift your focus toward candidates that deliver results.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

These Are the Top Food Franchises of 2025

In one of the industry's most competitive categories, these brands rise above the rest.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

She Was a Lawyer with No Restaurant Experience. Now, She's Reviving an Iconic Restaurant Chain.

As its U.S. locations dwindle, one brand is betting big on its new CEO to engineer a comeback.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing