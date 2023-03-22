Zion Healing Centers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$320K - $508K
Units as of 2022
8 700.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Zion Healing Centers

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Zion Healing Inc.
Leadership
Rod Goodman, Franchise Director
Corporate Address
368 E. Riverside Dr., #8
St. George, UT 84790
Social
Facebook, Instagram
More from Zion Healing Centers

The ZION Healing Franchise Opportunity

Join the fastest growing Mental Health business of its kind. At ZION Healing we combine the use of cutting-edge medical technology with a course for Spiritual Awakening to create a complete “Mind, Body, Spirit” approach to treating mental health disorders and substance abuse. This is not only highly effective for our clientele, but also highly profitable for our Franchisee’s and brand partners.

Today’s post pandemic effects, along with political and economic turmoil have brought a new level of fear and uncertainty into the world and with it a sky rocketing need for Mental Health services. The mental health and substance abuse industry is approaching $37 Billion in the US alone and public need and awareness is at an all-time high. Now is the time to tap into this timely opportunity to own a Mental Health Healing Center for both Youth and Adults. Regional locations are going fast so you need to move quickly if you are going to get in on the opportunity to claim a ZION Healing Center franchise location or muti-center Area Development.

The goal of our company is to become a leader in providing innovative solutions and treatment options for mental and behavioral health issues. Some of our proprietary services include neurofeedback (EEG), outpatient treatment (IOP), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

With over nine years of experience operating different forms and functions of residential inpatient treatment centers, outpatient services, counseling, and mental health therapies, we make quality care synonymous with our brand.

Our combination of integrating medical technology and spiritual counseling into a friendly outpatient setting is completely unique and our results unprecedented. In our first year we have over 50 locations under contract.

Why Zion Healing?

One of the most exciting features of becoming a Zion Healing Franchise owner is how easy it is to get started! Whether you’re a medical professional looking to add Mental Health services to your practice or an entrepreneur looking to get into the business we offer turnkey solutions.

Our team handles everything you need to get started from beginning to end. We’ll manage everything you need to open and run your center profitably.

You’ll receive…

  • Automatic inclusion in ZION Healing's National NPI / Insurance Group, allowing you to automatically accept all insurance. This alone is worth the franchise fee.
  • Strategic site location and market analysis
  • Assistance in securing the required licensed providers
  • Proprietary software, EMR, systems, and billing solutions
  • Marketing systems and support to drive new clients to your facility
  • Help with state and local licensing
  • Employee manuals
  • Operations manuals
  • Policies & procedures manuals
  • In-depth training solutions
  • TMS, Neurofeedback equipment and full training on each modality
  • Website Creation and support
  • Insurance Billing and Collections

A Turnkey Business that Scales Quickly

As a Zion Healing facility owner, you'll reap the benefits of having a smaller center. The size of our center lowers staffing and overhead costs and enables our centers to offer specialized technology. Instead of hiring a dozen staff members, you can operate your franchise with as few as two employees.

Our holistic approach sets you up for success in today's fast-paced marketplace. When you book a discovery call with us, you can learn more about the success we've enjoyed under our model.

Not your typical behavioral health treatment center, as a franchise owner, you’ll have access to the ins and outs of what makes our center stand out. We’ve done the hard work through trial and error, and over the past nine years, we’ve perfected our franchise model.

Now it’s your turn.

We do everything from state licensing to insurance billing, training, and marketing support. Your potential annual revenue growth could look like this in your first three years:

  • Year 1 - $420,000
  • Year 2 - $1.2 million
  • Year 3 - $2.4 million

Is ZION Healing for You?

Now that you know about this exciting opportunity, incredible growth potential, and the turnkey solutions we offer, the question is—are you the right fit?

The ideal Zion Healing Franchisee already works in the behavioral health, medical, health or wellness industry and wants to expand their current services or someone with a personal story or a strong desire to get into the industry. Either way, this Franchise is for you!

You’ll also need to have:

  • A desire to help others
  • Entrepreneurial mindset
  • Strong business background
  • Managerial experience
  • Leadership skills
 

Capital Requirement

Total Investment
$350,000

Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000

Ready to learn more? Complete the form to request more Info and secure your desired location.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zion Healing Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$320,230 - $508,324
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Zion Healing Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Third Party Financing
Zion Healing Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

