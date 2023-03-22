Signing out of account, Standby...
Zion Healing CentersMental and behavioral health services
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$320K - $508K
- Units as of 2022
-
8 700.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Zion Healing Centers
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Health Services, Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Zion Healing Inc.
- Leadership
- Rod Goodman, Franchise Director
- Corporate Address
-
368 E. Riverside Dr., #8
St. George, UT 84790
More from Zion Healing Centers
The ZION Healing Franchise Opportunity
Join the fastest growing Mental Health business of its kind. At ZION Healing we combine the use of cutting-edge medical technology with a course for Spiritual Awakening to create a complete “Mind, Body, Spirit” approach to treating mental health disorders and substance abuse. This is not only highly effective for our clientele, but also highly profitable for our Franchisee’s and brand partners.
Today’s post pandemic effects, along with political and economic turmoil have brought a new level of fear and uncertainty into the world and with it a sky rocketing need for Mental Health services. The mental health and substance abuse industry is approaching $37 Billion in the US alone and public need and awareness is at an all-time high. Now is the time to tap into this timely opportunity to own a Mental Health Healing Center for both Youth and Adults. Regional locations are going fast so you need to move quickly if you are going to get in on the opportunity to claim a ZION Healing Center franchise location or muti-center Area Development.
The goal of our company is to become a leader in providing innovative solutions and treatment options for mental and behavioral health issues. Some of our proprietary services include neurofeedback (EEG), outpatient treatment (IOP), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
With over nine years of experience operating different forms and functions of residential inpatient treatment centers, outpatient services, counseling, and mental health therapies, we make quality care synonymous with our brand.
Our combination of integrating medical technology and spiritual counseling into a friendly outpatient setting is completely unique and our results unprecedented. In our first year we have over 50 locations under contract.
Why Zion Healing?
One of the most exciting features of becoming a Zion Healing Franchise owner is how easy it is to get started! Whether you’re a medical professional looking to add Mental Health services to your practice or an entrepreneur looking to get into the business we offer turnkey solutions.
Our team handles everything you need to get started from beginning to end. We’ll manage everything you need to open and run your center profitably.
You’ll receive…
- Automatic inclusion in ZION Healing's National NPI / Insurance Group, allowing you to automatically accept all insurance. This alone is worth the franchise fee.
- Strategic site location and market analysis
- Assistance in securing the required licensed providers
- Proprietary software, EMR, systems, and billing solutions
- Marketing systems and support to drive new clients to your facility
- Help with state and local licensing
- Employee manuals
- Operations manuals
- Policies & procedures manuals
- In-depth training solutions
- TMS, Neurofeedback equipment and full training on each modality
- Website Creation and support
- Insurance Billing and Collections
A Turnkey Business that Scales Quickly
As a Zion Healing facility owner, you'll reap the benefits of having a smaller center. The size of our center lowers staffing and overhead costs and enables our centers to offer specialized technology. Instead of hiring a dozen staff members, you can operate your franchise with as few as two employees.
Our holistic approach sets you up for success in today's fast-paced marketplace. When you book a discovery call with us, you can learn more about the success we've enjoyed under our model.
Not your typical behavioral health treatment center, as a franchise owner, you’ll have access to the ins and outs of what makes our center stand out. We’ve done the hard work through trial and error, and over the past nine years, we’ve perfected our franchise model.
Now it’s your turn.
We do everything from state licensing to insurance billing, training, and marketing support. Your potential annual revenue growth could look like this in your first three years:
- Year 1 - $420,000
- Year 2 - $1.2 million
- Year 3 - $2.4 million
Is ZION Healing for You?
Now that you know about this exciting opportunity, incredible growth potential, and the turnkey solutions we offer, the question is—are you the right fit?
The ideal Zion Healing Franchisee already works in the behavioral health, medical, health or wellness industry and wants to expand their current services or someone with a personal story or a strong desire to get into the industry. Either way, this Franchise is for you!
You’ll also need to have:
- A desire to help others
- Entrepreneurial mindset
- Strong business background
- Managerial experience
- Leadership skills
Capital Requirement
Total Investment
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Ready to learn more? Complete the form to request more Info and secure your desired location.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 8 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zion Healing Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $320,230 - $508,324
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Zion Healing Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
- Third Party Financing
- Zion Healing Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
