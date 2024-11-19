Get All Access for $5/mo

Doner Shack is an Award Winning Franchise in the Multi Billion Dollar Kebab Market! Doner Shack offers the most advanced kebab operating system in the world. Comparable to the revolutionary conveyor oven in the pizza industry, our robotic kebab machines offer game-changing innovation

By Matthew Goldman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

3 Benefits of owning a Doner Shack franchise:

  1. Cutting-edge kebab operating system enhancing efficiency.
  2. Industry-leading prep times with meals ready in less than five minutes.
  3. Highly scalable with robust franchisor support.

Doner Shack is a rising star in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry offering a Mediterranean menu that capitalizes on the global popularity of kebabs. The franchise was established in 2018 and has developed an innovative and advanced operating system that streamlines preparation processes and emphasizes quality, consistency, and speed. Click Here to learn more about Doner Shack.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $671,900
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $40,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $250,000
  • Net Worth Required: $500,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Doner Shack!
