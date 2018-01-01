Endurance House
Triathlon equipment, apparel, and training programs
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
1918 Parmenter St.
Middleton, WI 53562
CEO
Jamie Osborn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$411,850 - $647,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,000 - $34,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-3.5%
Endurance House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10