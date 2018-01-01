E.P.I.C. Systems Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
402 E. Maryland St.
Evansville, IN 47711
CEO
Jeffrey R. Schaperjohn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,000 - $12,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,500 - $6,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-10%
E.P.I.C. Systems Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
E.P.I.C. Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4