Flippin' Pizza
Pizza, salads, appetizers, beer and wine
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
107 S. Cedros Ave., #220
Solana Beach, CA 92075
CEO
Chuck Rink
Initial Investment ⓘ
$220,700 - $513,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Flippin' Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
First-store franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
165 hours
Classroom Training:
85 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15