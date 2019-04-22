Fosters Freeze
Soft-serve ice cream, burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries
About
Founded

1946

Franchising Since

1946 (73 Years)

Corporate Address

14071 Peyton Dr., #2697
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Parent Company

Fosters Freeze Int'l. LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$448,000 - $587,500

Net-worth Requirement

$600,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%/8%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 3%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

89 hours

Classroom Training:

71 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $448,000 High - $587,500
Units
-2.8%-2 UNITS (1 Year) -12.5%-10 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Franchise Articles

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

He bought his first Applebee's 20 years ago, and since then has redefined what's possible in the franchise industry. His philosophy: Be different, then go big.
Scott Lucas | 12 min read
Filling Sandbags in the Military Inspired Me to Become an Entrepreneur

Filling Sandbags in the Military Inspired Me to Become an Entrepreneur

Really hard work with no obvious utility is actually a very clarifying experience.
Jason Anderson | 5 min read
Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

Roughly 40 percent of women working in the fast-food industry report being sexually harassed at work.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The Top Food Franchises of 2019

The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
Do You Have the 5 Characteristics of a Successful Franchisee?

Do You Have the 5 Characteristics of a Successful Franchisee?

Most successful franchisees know there's no such thing as being an absentee owner. Investing in a manager-run business can help them manage their time and their investment.
4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: May 28th, 2019
